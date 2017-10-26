"There are buildings all over that don’t meet current seismic practices. In almost any city, there are 'old' buildings that if exposed to a natural disaster will fail," Matthew Roblez, S.E., SECB said.

McNeil Engineering, a Sandy, Utah-based engineering firm announces their hard work and contributions to the $3.1 billion redesign project currently taking place at Salt Lake City International Airport. For the past two years, the company's structural engineering and survey teams have been working in coordination with Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction, taking steps to complete the first phase of the construction project which includes a new parking structure and a complete overhaul of the South Concourse-West.

McNeil Engineering's contributions include surveying, structural analysis, and updating terminal buildings to comply with current seismic codes and regulations, a process that has the power to save lives.

"There are buildings all over that don’t meet current seismic practices. In almost any city, there are 'old' buildings that if exposed to a natural disaster will fail. What we can do as a community is continue to be diligent that new buildings meet the provisions of the currently adopted code," Matthew Roblez, S.E., SECB said.

"We also need to be just as diligent following and enforcing the provisions of the International Existing Building Code when buildings are remodeled or change occupancy. I don’t think we’ll ever solve the problem completely. There are too many old buildings out there. But we can be diligent recognizing when seismic rehabilitation needs to be done in the context of a remodel or change of use in an existing building," Roblez said.

Construction at Salt Lake City International Airport is expected to continue for the next seven years, with a projected completion sometime in 2024. McNeil Engineering will continue to consult with and provide assistance to the project at hand as efforts continue.

About McNeil Engineering

