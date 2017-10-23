Top Southern California Agent Joins Movoto Real Estate Team

Movoto Real Estate Movoto is the new model for Real Estate Brokerages with strong leadership, technology and support.

Movoto Real Estate formally welcomes expert real estate agent Janet Lopez to their team covering Southern California’s Inland Empire market.

Lopez, a Riverside native, is an agent with over a decade of real estate experience.

Lopez says, “Movoto is the new model for Real Estate Brokerages with strong leadership, technology and support."

Lopez’s career started before the 2008 recession. However, it was during the market downfall and recovery period that she discovered her passion for the profession.

“I was helping to stabilize our local real estate by keeping investors interested in the local market. I knew prices were going to pick back up. Even when people thought prices would go down after they bought, it didn’t matter, because prices would pick up again and pick up fast,” she says.

“And then it clicked, ‘This is what I want to do for the rest of my life.’”

And the local economy is booming, just as she predicted.

About Movoto

Movoto Real Estate was founded on a simple principle: Selling and buying real estate is too complicated. That’s why Movoto has dedicated over a decade to simplifying it. From humble beginnings as a three-person startup in 2005, the company has grown to become the second largest online real estate company in the US.

With the backing of Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., owner of the largest real estate portal in Japan, Movoto has developed a real estate network of over 3,500 agents across all 50 states. Movoto was selected four years in a row for Inc. Magazine’s 500|5000 fastest growing private companies. Join the over 26,000 clients who have trusted Movoto agents with buying or selling their home and the over 50 million people who searched for homes on Movoto in 2015. Learn more at movoto.com.