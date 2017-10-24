“For educators to be successful in providing high quality, individualized instruction to every student, access to training and resources on relevant, evidence-based strategies is critical.” - Brian Taylor, GM, Scenario Learning

Scenario Learning, a Vector Solutions company and developer of market-leading safety, compliance, and staff training solutions for schools and colleges, announced that districts across the Northwest are adopting the Exceptional Child Online Professional Development System to help better prepare educators to meet the diverse learning needs of their students. Administrators, teachers, and paraeducators in Washington districts, including five of the state’s largest districts, Tacoma Public Schools, Evergreen Public Schools, Bellevue School District, Highline Public Schools, and Kennewick School District, will now have access to over fifty online courses covering important special education topics.

As educators see increasingly diverse groups of students in general education classrooms, the importance of preparing all school staff with resources and instructional strategies, along with a clear understanding of the legal compliance requirements associated with special education, cannot be overstated. Since it’s release in 2015, the Exceptional Child program has offered evidence-based online professional development, authored by the nation’s leading special education experts, in an on-demand format to address this need in the most convenient way possible.

“For educators to be successful in providing high quality, individualized instruction to every student, access to training and resources on relevant, evidence-based strategies is critical,” said Brian Taylor, General Manager of Scenario Learning. “We applaud these districts in Washington, and others across the country, as they embrace online professional development to help them accomplish their special education goals.”

Exceptional Child’s courses cover key special education topics, including ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Behavior, IEP Process, Paraeducator Roles and Responsibilities, Restraint and Seclusion, School-Wide Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), Special Education Law, Universal Design for Learning (UDL), and more. In addition, the Exceptional Child management system makes it easy for administrators to assign and track professional development for educators across their organizations and to customize the online courses to meet their specific needs. For districts that use the SafeSchools Online Staff Training System for online safety and compliance training, the continuously expanding Exceptional Child course library can be added to their existing system for streamlined access to all their training resources in one location.

