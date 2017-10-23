Intrinsic ID Intrinsic ID’s SRAM PUF technology securely and reliably leverages the inherent manufacturing variations in silicon chips to deliver a strong, device-unique data security and digital authentication solution for the connected world.

Intrinsic ID®, the world’s leading provider of digital authentication technology for Internet of Things security and embedded applications, today announced it has been recognized with the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award for Device-Level Digital Authentication Technology for IoT. The recognition stems from Frost & Sullivan's ongoing analysis of the growth in the Internet of Things market, and the accompanying expectation that digital security companies that can provide device-level digital authentication technology for IoT devices are expected to secure leadership positions in IoT security.

“As the impact of cyber-attacks on IoT devices can be devastating, safe and secure management of information and device authentication is critical,” said Sankara Narayanan, Frost & Sullivan senior analyst for Manufacturing Leadership. “Intrinsic ID’s SRAM PUF technology securely and reliably leverages the inherent manufacturing variations in silicon chips to deliver a strong, device-unique data security and digital authentication solution for the connected world.”

"It is a great milestone for Intrinsic ID to be honored by Frost & Sullivan for the accomplishments we have made in bringing greater security to the Internet of Things and other embedded applications," said Intrinsic ID Chief Executive Officer Pim Tuyls. "The entire team has worked very diligently to deliver security technology that the world’s top companies rely upon, and it is gratifying that their great work has been recognized this way."

Frost & Sullivan’s assessment of IoT security noted that securing billions of IoT devices against a growing number of threats – and doing so appropriately and affordably – requires a new authentication and key provisioning method that can scale. It concludes that Intrinsic ID’s technology for delivering IoT security via unique, unclonable device identities successfully addresses this major need, noting that the company has secured a competitive edge by delivering a strong, device-unique digital authentication solution for the connected world. The Frost & Sullivan research also pointed to the advantage Intrinsic ID enjoys because its technology can be deployed in a much more efficient and more scalable way compared to traditional methods, eliminating the high cost, inflexibility, and lack of scalability that hinder legacy key models such as key injection.

“High cost and lack of flexibility and scalability of existing security key injection methods poses a major challenge in the authentication and security key provisioning for billions of IoT devices,” Frost & Sullivan’s Narayanan said. “Intrinsic ID’s SRAM PUF technology not only provides customers security advantages but more importantly cost advantages as it generates a security key and unclonable ID easily just by using the inherent characteristics of a semiconductor without having to add any hardware. This makes adding authentication and key provisioning easy and much less expensive than current methods. SRAM PUF technology, by providing device-unique IoT authentication and key provisioning in the most secure, scalable and cost-effective manner, is expected to benefit the fast-growing needs of the IoT market.”

Intrinsic ID has a versatile product portfolio that leverages its proprietary technology to derive unique, unclonable device identities which can be used to ensure authentication of specific IoT-connected products, including smart home devices, medical devices, payment systems, thermostats and automobiles. Product development followed a logical progression, building on key creation and key provisioning and working in alignment with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Strategic Principles for Securing the Internet of Things (IoT), announced in 2016. Key Intrinsic ID products are:



BROADKEY™ and QUIDDIKEY®: Software modules for key creation, key wrapping and key management, they create the basis for unique device identities.

CITADEL™: Key provisioning system.

SPARTAN™: Software modules for both entity authentication and data authentication. Critical to secure connections between devices and the cloud.

The Technology Leadership Award is awarded under the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Program, which recognizes best-in-class products, companies and individuals. Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading digital authentication company, providing unclonable identities for all Internet of Things devices in the world. Its security solutions, based on Intrinsic ID’s patented SRAM PUF technology, can be implemented in hardware and software, and are used to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors, and protect sensitive government and military systems. Intrinsic ID’s award recognition includes the Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award and the EU Innovation Radar Prize. Intrinsic ID security has been proven in millions of devices certified by Common Criteria, EMVCo, Visa and multiple governments. Visit Intrinsic ID online at http://www.Intrinsic-ID.com.

