Enhancing our exit planning process, now I can offer client companies a business wealth optimization program based on CVGA principles.

Kerri Salls, MBA, founder of This Way Out Group LLC (http://ThisWayOutGroup.com), has achieved the elite designation of Certified Value Growth Advisor (CVGA) granted by Corporate Value Metrics (http://CorporateValue.net) and recognized by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA).

The designation Certified Value Growth Advisor (CVGA) identifies a professional’s high level of excellence, achievement and competence in value growth services. That means that, when acted upon, the assessments and recommendations Kerri Salls delivers will maximize value and minimize risk which allows companies to execute a sale/scale/succession on their terms. The CVGA designation also confirms that Kerri Salls has made a commitment to provide reliable service and maintain the highest professional and ethical standards.

“It was important for me to do this to bring more value to each client company, to offer a business wealth optimization program based on CVGA principles,” Kerri adds.

The most significant element of a successful acquisition or exit strategy for a privately held business is to grow business value. At This Way Out Group, Kerri Salls understands that a disciplined approach, meticulous assessment, and hands on work are required to deliver a meaningful and sustainable impact on both growth objectives and value improvement to position the owner and their business for an optimal outcome.

Kerri Salls’ core competencies are in value growth and enhancement, risk reduction, strategic planning, and measurable execution, all focused on owner succession and exit planning.

At this time, Kerri Salls is one of only 43 professional to earn the Certified Value Growth Advisor credential across the country and the first CVGA in New Hampshire.

This Way Out Group LLC offers a 4 step exit planning paradigm starting well before a transaction is in play to maximize seller value, control and leverage. Kerri Salls is a prominent exit strategist and advisor who prepares private middle market companies and their owners to achieve their optimum exit outcome.