Vertical Bridge Donates $100,000 to Hurricane Maria Recovery

To support Puerto Rico as it continues its recovery efforts from Hurricane Maria, Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and manager of communication infrastructure in the United States, announced that it will make a $100,000 donation to One America Appeal through its philanthropic program, the Vertical Bridge Charitable Network (VBCN).

Funds from One America Appeal are being distributed to Unidos Por Puerto Rico, which is providing much needed water, food, hygiene products, and other supplies to those affected by Hurricane Maria.

“Hurricane Maria’s impact on Puerto Rico is unprecedented, and it will take a tremendous effort to recover,” said Alex Gellman, CEO and Co-Founder of Vertical Bridge. “Being based in South Florida, we’re very fortunate that Hurricane Irma was not worse for us. However, our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico were not so lucky, which is why it’s important to us ‒ and our employees ‒ that we support the island’s recovery in whatever way possible.”

Vertical Bridge has a history of supporting natural disaster relief efforts including those involved with Hurricanes Matthew, Harvey and Irma, as well as areas of South Georgia and Northern Florida that have experienced significant tornado damage. The company operates in many of these regions and often works with various local businesses to build and manage its telecommunications infrastructure.

In addition to its $100,000 donation to One America Appeal, VBCN is also matching any employee contributions to the relief efforts. By year’s end, VBCN expects to have donated over one million dollars to various philanthropic organizations, all of which were chosen by Vertical Bridge employees or clients.

Vertical Bridge is the largest private owner and manager of communication towers and locations in the United States. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Vertical Bridge was founded in 2014 by key executives from Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC and former senior officers of Global Tower Partners.

