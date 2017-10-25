“Through the Eyes of an Orphan, My Years at Milton Hershey School: Stumbling Block or Stepping Stone” is the creation of published author, P.D. Hilary, a preacher of 38 years. Many in his ministry call him P.D., which is short for Pastor Dave. His mother gave him the name Hilary for a special reason and prayed that he would be a preacher someday, which is the reason for his pen name. The author has found his place in life and feels abandoned no more. He is just an ordinary chap who rose to the expectations of a mother’s prayers thanks to the grace of God. His years at Milton Hershey helped him on the journey from stumbling block to stepping stone.

“I do not have many early childhood memories, but there was one night when I was extremely afraid. I felt sure that there were snakes under my bed. Another time I stood at the end of our upstairs hallway looking out the window thinking everyone had left me. I cried so much! Another time I was so puzzled when I walked into the bathroom and saw the bathtub covered in blood. It made an impression on me that has stayed with me all these years. I was around four years old, and although the impression bothered me, at that moment I did not understand the devastating meaning of the bathtub covered in blood, nor did I ask.” --P.D. Hilary

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, P.D. Hilary’s new book offers a personal story of encouragement.

At the age of four, author P.D. Hilary quietly stared out an upstairs window. He felt a crushing sense of loneliness and abandonment. As an innocent child, he had no idea why. Within a short span of four years, that feeling would become his reality.

After both of his parents died, P.D. Hilary lost the companionship of his two older brothers when they were taken away. This is the story of his early life. “Through the Eyes of an Orphan” takes readers on a nine-year journey through the experiences of a young orphan. In sharing the lessons he learned, he hopes readers see the parallels in their own lives and find encouragement.

View a synopsis of “Through the Eyes of an Orphan, My Years at Milton Hershey School: Stumbling Block or Stepping Stone” on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase “Through the Eyes of an Orphan, My Years at Milton Hershey School: Stumbling Block or Stepping Stone” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Through the Eyes of an Orphan, My Years at Milton Hershey School: Stumbling Block or Stepping Stone”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.