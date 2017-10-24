EtQ to Attend NAEM EHS & Sustainability Management Forum

EtQ today announced that it will be attending the EHS & Sustainability Management Forum hosted by NAEM in Fort Lauderdale, FL from October 25th to October 27th.

This year will be the 25th Annual Forum where more than 275 companies will gather in-house with corporate EHS&S decision-makers and peer leaders to network, attend sessions and develop best practice solutions.

EtQ is acting as a Gold Sponsor and will be at booth 402.

Get more information on NAEM, here. For more information on EtQ’s products or services, visit us at http://www.etq.com.

About NAEM EHS & Sustainability Management Forum

NAEM's EHS & Sustainability Management Forum is the largest annual gathering for environment, health and safety (EHS) and sustainability decision-makers. Celebrating its 25th year, NAEM's annual conference has been the premiere event dedicated to best practice-sharing for those developing and integrating strategic environmental, health and safety programs within companies. Join your peers from leading companies, get exposed to new ideas, and come away energized and ready to implement what you've learned.

About EtQ

EtQ is the leading Quality, EHS, Operational Risk and Compliance management software provider for identifying, mitigating and preventing high-risk events through integration, automation and collaboration. At the core of EtQ’s framework is a compliance management platform that enables organizations to implement best-in-class compliance processes configured to meet their existing processes, create new compliance processes and automate and control their compliance ecosystem. EtQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices located in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about EtQ and its various product offerings, visit http://www.etq.com or blog.etq.com.