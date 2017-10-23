Creative Colors 2017 Inc 5000 Ranking All of our Creative Colors International owners make a strong contribution to the company’s overall success and we are proud to highlight their magnificent accomplishments - Mark Bollman

Creative Colors International, the nation’s leading on-site repair and restoration franchise, hosted the most successful Creative Colors International Conference and Awards Gala to date at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel & Conference Center in Downers Grove, Illinois from September 22nd – September 23, 2017. The conference highlighted Creative Colors International’s forward-thinking vision and unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, top-notch service to customers nationwide.

Franchisees, employees, vendors and others tackled topics designed to strengthen sales techniques, improve efficiency, and increase productivity to develop stronger relationships with all kinds of B2B clients. The theme of the weekend, “Making Obstacles into Opportunities,” highlights Creative Colors International’s ability to focus on important goals and do excellent work regardless of the challenges. It’s that thought process that helped Creative Colors International recently earn the recognition as one of Inc. Magazine’s fastest growing private companies in the 2017 Inc. 5000 list.

“The Creative Colors International Conference and Awards Gala is a highly-anticipated event that produces new and enlightening results every year,” said Mark J. Bollman, President of Creative Colors International. “This weekend marks a time to reflect on our annual performance, cultivate new ideas and collaborate on industry best practices. Of course, we also take time to have some fun and network in a comfortable setting. Out corporate staff orchestrated a well-organized conference and I’m confident all who attended left inspired and reinvigorated.”

Creative Colors International reserved a portion of the conference to acknowledge and applaud the hard-working franchisees who are essential to the company’s success. This year’s award winners included:



New $4.5 Million Franchise Diamond Club: Neff, Kaiser, & Zebrauskas Franchises of South Bend & Indianapolis, Indiana

New $500K Certified Technician Club: Michael Schulte of South Bend, IN

New $250,000 Franchise Milestone: The Hebekeuser Franchise of Lansing, Mich.; The Waitekus Franchise of Savannah, Ga.; The Malcolm Franchise of Charlotte, N.C.

2017 Rookie Franchise: The Hebekeuser Franchise of Lansing, Mich.

2017 Single Franchise Territory: The Strosinski Franchise of Omaha, Neb.

2017 Established Technician Sales: Chris Shefts of Streamwood/Gurnee/Chicago, Ill.

2017 Systemwide Franchise: Neff, Kaiser, & Zebrauskas Territories

Franchises with Over 20% Over High Sales: The Malcolm Franchise of Charlotte, N.C.; The Waitekus Franchise of Savannah, Ga.; The Perry Franchise of Brandywine, Pa.; The Mulheran Franchise of Minneapolis, Minn.; The Boyer Franchise of Dallas, Texas; The Kleck Franchise of Grapevine, Texas

“All of our Creative Colors International owners make a strong contribution to the company’s overall success and we are proud to highlight their magnificent accomplishments,” says Bollman. “Our company is landing key national partnerships and generating unprecedented growth thanks to the everyday efforts of our corporate team and dedicated franchisees. We were thrilled to recognize their achievements and we’re excited to build on our momentum heading into 2017.”

For more information on Creative Colors International repair and restoration services, please visit https://www.wecanfixthat.com/.

For more information on the Creative Colors International franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.creativecolorsintl.com/.

About Creative Colors International

Launched in 1991, the Creative Colors International (CCI) franchise system was created through its affiliate, J&J’s Creative Colors, the original industry leader in refurbishment techniques and systems. Today, both companies continue to be family-owned and operated by the second generation. Catering to the abundance of upholstered items in every home, business and vehicle, CCI is the ultimate in on-site repair, restoration, cleaning, protection, and dyeing of leather, vinyl, plastic and fabric. Through proprietary technology, CCI restores damaged material at a fraction of replacement costs, saving customers up to 90 percent. CCI repairs are stronger than the original area and are nearly invisible to the naked eye. In the Automotive, Furniture and Commercial Markets, CCI offers on-site repair and restoration to all types of leather, vinyl, fabric, plastic and carpeting by repairing and redyeing holes, cuts, tears, burns, scrapes, fading and discoloration. For more information on CCI’s services and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.wecanfixthat.com.