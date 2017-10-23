Digital Film Tools Releases Rays & reFine Apps for Android

Digital Film Tools, developer of visual effects software, today announced the availability of Rays and reFine -- brand new Android apps for photographers.

Rays allows users to easily create stunning and realistic light ray effects in any creative project. Known as volumetric lighting in computer graphics, or crepuscular rays in atmospheric optics, this dramatic effect adds polish and style. Create shafts of light streaming through clouds, rays filtering through a forest canopy, or beams of light on a foggy night. Rays adds a striking and dramatic quality to any image. "Since the rays are only added to highlight areas, they have the effect of passing through objects and simulate a third dimensional quality," comments Marco Paolini, Founder and President, Digital Film Tools. “This new app offers photographers a unique way to enhance their images – literally brightening them with rays of light. We are excited to see how photographers add life to their images with Rays.”

reFine offers artists a new tool and technique for performing selective sharpening, detail enhancement, and edge-aware smoothing. “reFine re-invents the way you sharpen and smooth images,” remarks Marco Paolini. “Images take on a hyper-realistic, almost 3D look when adjusted to the extreme. More subtle adjustments will sharpen soft photos or, at the other end of the spectrum, smooth fine details like skin blemishes. We are confident that photographers will enjoy enhancing their images with reFine as much as we have.”

Rays feature highlights include:



Customize the color of the rays using a color picker

Threshold control to specify where the rays will be visible

Modify settings with sliders

Control ray direction with an on-screen control

Edit in portrait or landscape mode

Integrated Help

Share the Rays processed images on social media

reFine feature highlights include:



Sharpening and Detail Enhancement

Edge aware smoothing--useful for removing skin blemishes

Hyper realistic sharpening and smoothing effects

Course, Medium and Fine detail adjustments

Selective Shadow, Midtone and Highlight adjustments

Edit in portrait or landscape mode

Integrated Help

Share your reFine processed images on social media

Availability and Pricing

Rays and reFine are available now in the Google Play store for just $.99 USD each. For iOS users, Rays and reFine are also for sale in the iOS App store.

About Digital Film Tools

Digital Film Tools brings together the unbeatable combination of superior software designers, motion picture visual effects veterans, video editors and photographers. Add three Emmy Awards and experience in creating visual effects for hundreds of feature films, commercials and television shows and you have a recipe for success.