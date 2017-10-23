N2 Publishing Is Raising The Roof

“Homeownership is a real passion of mine. I recognize the biggest challenge is often coming up with a down payment while already paying rent. At N2, our culture is to care about people, so if a few thousand dollars is what stands in the way of our team owning their own home and taking a big step tow

As a company with nearly 1,000 publications aimed at connecting neighborhoods, N2 Publishing has always had a fervor for creating strong communities. But today, leaders announced a new way the company will bring that passion to life: an incentive program to encourage first-time home ownership for the 250+ people working in the corporate office. The goal is to, quite literally, raise the roof over as many team members’ heads as possible. Through the program, qualified team members will receive $7,000 to be used towards the down payment on a home.

To qualify for the program, team members must: 1.) Be with N2 for a minimum of two years, 2.) Qualify for a mortgage, and 3.) Be a first-time homebuyer.

Company leaders are extremely passionate about achieving financial freedom for everyone involved at N2 Publishing. The program is one of the many ways the organization supports a healthy economic profile for its team members. N2 began these efforts by hosting free in-office seminars and workshops on how to build and maintain personal wealth. Since homeownership is such an important step in building a secure financial foundation, N2’s newest program was established to increase the company’s most important kind of stability: the stability of its people.

“Homeownership is a real passion of mine. I recognize the biggest challenge is often coming up with a down payment while already paying rent. At N2, our culture is to care about people, so if a few thousand dollars is what stands in the way of our team owning their own home and taking a big step towards financial wellness, we’re excited to play a part in removing that roadblock.” – Duane Hixon, CEO, N2 Publishing

