The Denver Broncos Cheerleaders traveled to Cancún to explore a few of Riviera Maya’s most exciting adventure parks after their annual calendar photoshoot.

The cheerleaders spent two days venturing through Xel-Há, Xenses and Xplor park, taking advantage of all of the available excursions. On the first day, 26 cheerleaders jumped off the Cliff of Courage, a ledge 5 meters high, and were challenged by the Trepachanga, a ropes course that tests agility and balance.

At Xenses and Xplor, the cheerleaders admired the scenery while ziplining and riding in amphibious vehicles. They also experienced the Xensatorium, a trail that stimulates your senses with an array of unique sounds and environments.

“It really unifies us as a team,” said fourth-year Broncos Cheerleader Gioia Bartalo. “We get to leave Mexico as one.”

ABOUT XEL-HÁ

Xel-Há is a true paradise for nature lovers. It is located in Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo, Mexico and has been a model for sustainable tourism development since 1995. Visitors can explore the wonders of nature with more than 10 activities that are fun for the whole family. Excursions include snorkeling with tropical fish, relaxing on the underground rivers and braving the Cliff of Courage.

ABOUT XENSES

Xenses opened in summer 2016 and is the sixth and newest of the Xcaret parks. It has more than 15 activities that will take visitors on a journey through air, land and water. After experiencing activities like the Xensatorium, ziplining and the Sludgerie, visitors will be more in touch with their senses.

ABOUT XPLOR

Xplor is the most-visited zipline park in the world and offers five other activities: amphibious vehicles, rafts, swimming in underground rivers, spelunking and the hammock splash. With nature and adventure at their core, these excursions take place in natural outdoor settings and within underground environments.