Infolinx

Infolinx, a leading provider of records management software, is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at the Virginia Association of Government Archives and Records Administrators (VAGARA) November 1-3, 2017 at the Norfolk Marriott Waterside Hotel and Conference Center in Norfolk, VA.

As the statewide event for archives and records managers affiliated with the state or local government, VAGARA strives to be Virginia’s premier resource for education and best practices in the management of public records. This year’s conference theme is ‘Preserve the past, promote the present, present the future’ and features topics covering cloud computing in the public sector and the importance of information security.

Long-time supporter Infolinx serves well-known public institutions in the Commonwealth, such as University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Library of Virginia. Infolinx is showcasing its flagship records management software product, Infolinx WEB™ and offering product demonstrations to highlight its latest features, including:



Integrated physical records and digital content management, including retention schedule management

New enhanced features for law firms and legal departments, including ethical wall functionality and robust client/matter management

New integrations with document management providers

Advanced data migration for simple transition from legacy records management system

About Infolinx®

Infolinx is a leading provider of records management software solutions for physical records management and digital content management. Its solutions enable organizations to efficiently access and manage critical records and information from a single, browser-based application.

Available on-premises or in the cloud, Infolinx software solutions are implemented across a variety of industries, including financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare, legal, and local, state, and federal governments. To learn more, visit http://www.infolinx.com.