HealthCareMandA.com will host an important webinar — Are Hospitals Dead? The Future of the Hospital — on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at 1:00 PM ET. A recording of the webinar will also be made available following its live presentation. The webinar is part of the Interactive Webinar Series.

The changes taking place across health care today have spurred hospitals and health systems to morph into Accountable Care Organizations or to merge with another system in a nearby market. Some have launched their own insurance programs and several have had to close theirs. Challenges to hospitals today include telemedicine, immunotherapies that reduce the need for surgery, and the ongoing shift to value-based care that is sending patients home rather than to skilled nursing facilities. Still, many communities depend on their local hospital for health care as well as employment.

Lisa Phillips, Editor of HealthCareMandA.com and moderator of the panel, will find out what is a hospital today, what will the hospital campus look like in 2022; are you better off investing in outpatient and post-acute services; and what are the financial implications of the changes taking place in this market.

Our panel of experts will include David Friend, MD, Managing Director and Chief Transformation Officer at BDO; Bobby Guy, Shareholder at Polsinelli and Patrick Pilch, Managing Director & National Healthcare Advisory Practice Leader at BDO.

If interested in this topic, then don't miss the live webinar on October 26, at 1:00 pm ET.



