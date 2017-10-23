The Mass Tort Global Settlement Architecture Conference will take place on October 26-28, 2017 at The Willard Hotel in Washington, DC. From Volkswagen to Equifax, you will receive updates and predictions from leading federal officials, special masters, in-house counsel, judges, and subject matter experts who will all be engaging in discussions regarding the status and foresights of mass tort litigation in the U.S. from coast to coast.

Conference Chair:

Kenneth R. Feinberg, Esq., The Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, Washington, DC

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund, a GoFundMe page set up by the Clark County Commission, will be administered by Kenneth R. Feinberg. Feinberg oversaw similar funds after September 11, the Virginia Tech shooting, the Boston Marathon attack, Sandy Hook, and the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. Clark County officials announced that Kenneth Feinberg has agreed to take the job.

Mass tort litigation has never been more challenging. The increasing size and complexity of cases, as well as changes to the legal and political landscape, require parties to understand and implement best practices to achieve an efficient and successful resolution. We will discuss lessons learned and provide practical tips. This Mass Tort Conference will be the place to network and obtain important information, solutions, and ideas as we prepare for 2018.

Panel discussions will focus on:

The State of Mass Tort Litigation in 2017

Mass Tort Trends – 1,000 Claimants to 100 Million Claimants

Allocation of Settlement Proceeds & Lien Resolution

Qualified Settlement Fund Structure, Management, Investment and Distribution

Sub-Contractors in Mass Tort Settlements

In addition to exclusive learning, information sharing, and networking opportunities, CLE Accreditation for this conference will be provided as requested by attendees.

For more information, registration and hotel accommodations, please visit http://www.perrinconferences.com.