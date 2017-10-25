Matrix Global Holdings Selected as 2017 Global Energy Awards Finalist The Global Energy Awards highlight corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance.

Energy companies from 28 countries have been selected as finalists for the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. The 2017 finalists were announced today by program host S&P Global Platts, the leading global provider of energy and commodities information and spot market benchmarks.

Matrix Global Holdings was specifically selected in the category of Rising Star Award – Company, which recognizes the achievements of either a genuine startup business or an existing business that has moved into a brand new field. Judges looked for businesses that are establishing themselves as a key player in any energy or chemical discipline including investments, finance and trade. Founded in 2015, Matrix Global Holding’s first initiative was the highly successful launch of the world’s first futures contract on crude oil storage capacity, developed jointly by the management of Matrix, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), the largest privately held crude storage facility in the U.S. The Matrix model at LOOP was developed to optimize the value of the facility’s storage assets through the creation of proprietary short-term physical bilateral agreements and financial derivatives products. Using auction technology and facilitating secondary market transactions, the Matrix model has shown that industry participants had a need for this innovation.

Established in 1999 and often described as “the Oscars of the energy industry,” the Global Energy Awards highlight corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance in 19 categories that span the entire energy complex.

Matrix Global Holdings has fundamentally transformed how global energy companies transact storage, delivering previously unattainable benefits such as risk management of their physical crude storage price, price transparency, access to short-term storage capacity and reduced credit exposure.

Hundreds of energy industry representatives are expected to attend the 2017 Global Energy Awards black-tie dinner gala in New York City on December 7. The awards program will be emceed by CNBC Reporter Jackie DeAngelis.

Preceding the awards program, finalists and other industry executives will take part in the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Outlook Forum, a platform for exploration and debate of industry-critical issues by energy executives, government officials and academics.

Founded in 1909, S&P Global Platts is the commodities information arm of S&P Global and a premier source of benchmark price references, with news, data and information coverage spanning biofuels, carbon emissions, coal, electricity, oil, natural gas, metals, nuclear power, petrochemicals, shipping and sugar.

About Matrix Global

Fundamentally transforming how energy companies transact, Matrix Global is a family of companies that implements the avant-garde vision of preeminent experts from the energy industry. With extensive experience in trading, logistics and commodity financing, the Matrix Global team improves how the industry transacts and develops opportunities that lead to a more open market, better risk management, enhanced transparency and reduced credit exposure. For more information, please visit matrix.global or follow Matrix Global on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We’re the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.platts.com/.