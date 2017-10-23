Kimble Applications, a global leader in professional services automation, today announces an update to its Intelligent PSA which now incorporates diagnostic analytics. In the latest version of their PSA, called Winter 18, Kimble’s development team has drawn on their understanding of the consulting industry to create diagnostic tools that analyze trends in business performance. This powerful feature, which is not offered by any other PSA on the market, identifies the relative importance of different drivers of a trend so that timely action can be taken. By rapidly focusing executives on the most important issues and opportunities, Kimble PSA will further fuel growth in consulting businesses.

“Too many consulting businesses do not know where the problems lie within their business, let alone how to fix them, because they don’t have the time or tools to mine the underlying data,” said David Scott, chief technology officer at Kimble. “It would take a huge amount of human effort to produce this analysis but now, at the touch of a button, senior managers can drill into the factors that are affecting business performance. This allows them to use their experience to make better-informed decisions sooner.”

The diagnostics features of Winter 18 allow managers to explore gross margin and how revenue and cost trends affect it. Then, at the next level of detail, how utilization, average rate, resource count and number of business days impact the revenue trend. This is typically done across a timeline six months into the past and six months into the future.

“I spend a lot of time with clients advising on what is behind shifts in their performance,” said John Ragsdale, VP Research, Technology and Social at TSIA. “The number-crunching required to support this activity is onerous and time-consuming. This new capability in Kimble’s software will make the whole process easier and allow executives and partners to focus on business growth and delivering results for clients.”

