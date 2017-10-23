Zonar Coach Helps Drivers Stay Safe through Real-Time In-Cab Coaching

Zonar Coach will encourage safer driving habits and increase safety for anyone on the road– whether it’s an operator behind the wheel or a family on their way home

Zonar, the leader in smart fleet management technology, today announced Zonar Coach, a video-based coaching solution designed to improve commercial vehicle safety, efficiency and compliance. Coach is an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), leveraging G-sensor based event detection and automatic video capturing technology. It identifies proper and risky driving behavior and provides instruction to drivers in real-time to help prevent accidents, improve driver efficiency and maintain compliant vehicle operation.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety report, Leveraging Large Truck Technology and Engineering to Realize Safety Gains, equipping large trucks with lane-departure warning and video-based onboard safety monitoring systems can help prevent nearly 70,000 crashes each year. Coach provides live, non-invasive in-cab voice event notifications to the Zonar Connect tablet when a driver exhibits potentially risky behavior like exceeding posted speed limits, tailgating, lane drifts, missing stop signs and other driving events. It automatically captures video or images of driving events including location data so drivers can refer to and learn from their record in the future. After completing a drive, drivers can also access their scorecard on the Connect where they are rated for each event type. This information can help teach corrective action for future drives and be used as verification for any captured driving events.

Fleet managers can access data from Coach through Zonar’s Ground Traffic Control web portal. They can also set thresholds and notifications for their fleet’s behavior based on criteria they determine most critical to their operations. Fleet operators are also able to see the same video and scorecard that drivers view on their tablet.

“Zonar prioritizes safety above all other factors – keeping people on the roads safe is our top concern whenever we develop a product,” said Larry Jordan, chief product officer at Zonar. “Zonar Coach will encourage safer driving habits and increase safety for anyone on the road– whether it’s an operator behind the wheel or a family on their way home.”

Reward Safe Driving

Coach helps increase driver engagement and control through driver scorecards, which can be leveraged to further encourage good driving habits by tracking and capturing key performance indicators. Fleet managers can use this data to reward the safest, most efficient and compliant drivers while reducing and correcting potentially dangerous behaviors. Managers will also have access to event video reports, scores, trends and analytics to improve fleet management and driver performance. Coach is backed by a U.S.–based customer care team available 24/7/365 to ensure optimal operation.

Zonar Coach Features and Benefits



Real-time audible coaching

Video-based driver scorecard

Visual analytics and G-sensor based event detection with warning audible sensors

Video and photographic evidence of incidents for driver accountability and exoneration

Mapped location of incidents

Trip summary reports

“A fleet manager’s understanding of driver behavior can be important in reducing overall operating costs,” added Jordan. “Better drivers help with a fleet’s bottom line and Zonar Coach supplies a performance-based training model to help ensure drivers are working at peak performance levels.”

For more information on Zonar Coach, please visit: https://www.zonarsystems.com/coach

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar helps fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety and tracking. Cloud-based services with open API's drive Zonar's smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and majority-owned by technology company Continental, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional office in Cincinnati, and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar, go to http://www.zonarsystems.com.