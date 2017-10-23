StrongMind Launches 45 New Digital Courses in 18 Months

StrongMind, a leading digital curriculum provider for secondary schools, announced today that by the end of the year it will have unveiled 45 new digital courses since the beginning of the 2016-17 school year.

The new middle and high school courses cover core subjects in math, science, English and social studies, as well unique electives such as Fashion Design and Gaming Uncovered. The coursework is rich in relevant content and multimedia elements such as VR, video and interactive maps that resonate with today’s digital natives. Over the past 18 months, StrongMind curriculum has earned numerous accolades, the latest being a Regional Emmy® Award for a physical science video.

Starting this school year, StrongMind courses will include Galileo® K-12 Online assessments (http://ati-online.com/galileoK12/indexK12.php) from Assessment Technology Incorporated (ATI), which will provide StrongMind Certified Schools with valid and reliable diagnostic, growth, and proficiency data. This valuable psychometric support gives schools deeper insight into student growth and achievement and empowers them to deliver a more personalized education.

StrongMind’s courseware (http://www.strongmind.com/solutions/courseware/) platform is designed to provide an exceptional education experience for students, teachers and administrators. In addition to curriculum and assessments, it provides an advanced bi-directional communications portal as well as analytics and reporting to give administrators actionable insights to optimize school performance and operations. The platform also has 3rd party plug-in capabilities so schools can easily deploy StrongMind courseware along with other education tools and applications.

“If we are to truly prepare our students for college and career, it is critical that education solution providers collaborate to adopt a digital focus moving forward,” said StrongMind Founder and CEO, Damian Creamer. “At StrongMind we are partnering with other edtech leaders and investing enormous resources in developing top quality digital curriculum and education technologies that elevate digital learning and make it accessible to all students.”

StrongMind will host booth #330 at the iNACOL Blended Online Learning Symposium (http://www.inacol.org) October 23-25 and booth #5 at the National Dropout Prevention Network Conference (http://www.dropoutprevention.org) October 22-25. Conference attendees are invited to explore StrongMind’s virtual reality courses, see its award-winning curriculum and have the opportunity to receive a complimentary site license for StrongMind’s digital algebra course.

About StrongMind

StrongMind is helping U.S. secondary schools democratize education with its rigorous and engaging digital curriculum for grades 6-12 and state-of-the-art courseware platform. It is the ideal solution for schools committed to offering their students the highest quality online education. StrongMind digital curriculum has recently earned more than 35 awards including several Regional Emmy® Awards and Tellys, as well as an EdTech Digest Award, A SIIA CODiE and a Serious Play Competition Award. To learn more, visit http://www.StrongMind.com.