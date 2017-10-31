Dreamscape 168 Puts a Zombie Inferno in Your Pocket on Halloween

Z-Run, The Zombie Inferno Arrives Halloween Day!

Get ready for a zombie invasion, just in time for Halloween! Indie game developer Dreamscape 168 proudly announces the Android release of its zombie-themed, free-to-play, infinite running game Z-Run, available beginning Halloween day, on the Google Play Store.

The goal of Z-Run is to survive by running as fast and far as possible along a narrow, dynamically generated pathway, all while escaping a pack of unpredictable zombies. Featuring fluid, physics-based movement, and dynamic, colorful 3D environments, Z-Run challenges players to escape aggressive zombies that appear anywhere along an ever changing pathway. The keys to surviving this highly engaging zombie apocalypse are well-timed turns, keen observation and endurance, along with a healthy dose of superchargers and protective shields that can be found along the way. Without these, players face certain death by falling off the narrow path, or by a full zombie assault. Powered by a cast of 30 iconic characters and 6 exciting levels of game-play, Z-Run creates a tricky, demanding and immersive gaming experience that is not for the faint of heart.

With Z-Run the feeling of being relentlessly pursued by very dark forces is channeled into a mobile game, transforming the terrifying into the entertaining. Unlike other infinite running games like Running Fred and Crossy Road, Z-Run players see the character's face as they run through various environments, not the character's back. This subtle change creates a greater connection to on-screen characters leading to an enhanced overall gaming experience.

