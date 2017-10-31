Dreamscape 168 Puts a Zombie Inferno in Your Pocket on Halloween

Share Article

Indie Developer Announces the Release of Z-Run

Z-Run, The Zombie Inferno Arrives Halloween Day!

TORRANCE, Calif. (PRWEB)

Get ready for a zombie invasion, just in time for Halloween! Indie game developer Dreamscape 168 proudly announces the Android release of its zombie-themed, free-to-play, infinite running game Z-Run, available beginning Halloween day, on the Google Play Store.

The goal of Z-Run is to survive by running as fast and far as possible along a narrow, dynamically generated pathway, all while escaping a pack of unpredictable zombies. Featuring fluid, physics-based movement, and dynamic, colorful 3D environments, Z-Run challenges players to escape aggressive zombies that appear anywhere along an ever changing pathway. The keys to surviving this highly engaging zombie apocalypse are well-timed turns, keen observation and endurance, along with a healthy dose of superchargers and protective shields that can be found along the way. Without these, players face certain death by falling off the narrow path, or by a full zombie assault. Powered by a cast of 30 iconic characters and 6 exciting levels of game-play, Z-Run creates a tricky, demanding and immersive gaming experience that is not for the faint of heart.

With Z-Run the feeling of being relentlessly pursued by very dark forces is channeled into a mobile game, transforming the terrifying into the entertaining. Unlike other infinite running games like Running Fred and Crossy Road, Z-Run players see the character's face as they run through various environments, not the character's back. This subtle change creates a greater connection to on-screen characters leading to an enhanced overall gaming experience.

Z-Run Halloween Promotional Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heVFBrQhV8A

Z-Run is available for free download now: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Dreamscape168.ZRun

About Dreamscape 168:
Dreamscape 168 was founded with the goal of creating fun games for everyone to enjoy. Based in California, it is our mission to create quality games that endlessly entertain and keep players coming back for more.

For further information and interview requests:

Department of Media Relations: (714)-988-0036
http://www.dreamscape168.com
info(at)dreamscape(dot)com

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Daniel Wu
Dreamscape 168
+1 (714) 988-0036
Email >
@Dreamscape168
since: 11/2016
Follow >
Dreamscape 168
since: 11/2016
Like >
Visit website

Media

Download Z-Run for FREE from the Google Play Store. It's a Zombie Inferno in Your Pocket!Download Z-Run for FREE from the Google Play Store. It's a Zombie Inferno in Your Pocket!Z-Run Promotional AdSanta Makes a Flying Leap to Escape the ZombiesSanta Makes a Flying Leap to Escape the ZombiesZ-Run ScreenshotThe King Vs. the Pumpkin ZombiesThe King Vs. the Pumpkin ZombiesZ-Run ScreenshotRobbie Escapes the Zombie CopsRobbie Escapes the Zombie CopsZ-Run ScreenshotMC Cash Vs. the Villainous Zombie HordeMC Cash Vs. the Villainous Zombie HordeZ-Run ScreenshotThe Donald is Surrounded by Heartless ZombiesThe Donald is Surrounded by Heartless ZombiesGrl Power Crushes the Zombies!Grl Power Crushes the Zombies!Z-Run ScreenshotM1 Explores the Dangers of Level 6M1 Explores the Dangers of Level 6Z-Run ScreenshotZ-Run Press ReleaseZ-Run Press Release