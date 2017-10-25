This shows what type of quality workmanship we are able to construct.

Paso Robles commercial builder, Central Pacific Construction, recently completed work on the Paso Robles Casino. The casino was previously a restaurant that had fallen into disrepair. Central Pacific Construction was contracted to and completely remodeled the building.

This remodeling project took the dilapidated and abandoned building and stripped it back to the studs. The company used the newest and best techniques at their disposal, and brought this building back into the spotlight where it belongs. It required major updates inside and out, and the Paso Robles commercial builder is proud to announce that it is now completely renovated and up-to-date.

Frank Cueva of Central Pacific Construction is particularly proud of this project, said, “This shows what type of quality workmanship we are able to construct.” It is one of many exciting projects the Paso Robles commercial builder has been contracted to do in the last twenty years of service to the San Luis Obispo County.

As exciting as the finished remodel is, the owners of the casino are not quite done yet. Phase two of the project, an addition to the south side of the building, is already in the works. Central Pacific Construction has already been contracted to do the expansion, and plans are already being approved by the building department. If all goes well with the building department, the Paso Robles commercial builder expects to break ground in two-three weeks.

With this forthcoming addition to the Casino, Central Pacific Construction will be able to continue the same high quality, innovative, and the creative and strong designs that have made this company a staple in Paso Robles for the last twenty years.

Central Pacific Construction has been a Paso Robles commercial builder since their start in 1997. It is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, is locally owned, and is proud of the reputation for excellence that they’ve attained.

The business they do is not limited to commercial building (projects like the casino, office buildings, restaurant renovations, and retail spaces), Central Pacific Construction also takes on residential remodeling projects, ranging in size and difficulty from very small one room projects, to complete renovations, income property adjustments, gut jobs, and even custom builds.

Central Pacific Construction

3200 Riverside Ave Ste 120

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 471-4749

