– In the world of special event planning and San Luis Obispo wedding rentals, problems can’t exist, at least not for the client. As California Wedding Day’s “Best Of” winner for SLO County Overall Vendor and Event Rentals, All About Events owner Steven Herring is in the business of making sure events run flawlessly. So, when faced with the problem of his own business outgrowing their headquarters, Herring didn’t hesitate to find a solution.

“We began looking for new space about 18 months ago,” says Herring. “Our staff size has grown over the last six years, and we have a lot more inventory to offer our customers as weddings and events get bigger and higher-end.” The San Luis Obispo wedding rental company has settled in to new headquarters at 198 Cow Meadow Place in Paso Robles.

With more office and storage space in mind, Herring got a tip about the new location, off Ramada Drive. The tenants were thinking about moving out, so Herring moved quickly. “It’s a great location,” says Herring. “Before, we were so cramped, with five people in a 450-sq. ft. office, and multiple off-site storage units, which made truck loading chore.”

Not anymore. All About Events’ new address features a 500-sq. ft. showroom, several offices, and a custom-built 1200 sq. ft. washing facility with state-of-the-art reverse osmosis water filtration systems – an investment that no other San Luis Obispo wedding rentals vendor has made.

“Our business was built with quality as the focus of everything we do,” says Herring. “We’re committed to higher quality product, higher quality service, and higher quality results. This building and the investments we’ve made in it offer the potential for even more because now we’re maximizing our operational efficiency.”

Other operational upgrades at the new All About Events HQ include 7000-sq. ft. of warehouse space with custom pallet racking systems and seven, large rollup doors for easier loading and unloading.

All About Events

198 Cow Meadow Place

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 239-7777

Press release by San Luis Obispo SEO company Access Publishing, 806 9th Street, #2D, Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 226-9890.