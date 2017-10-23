Walkera, Agrowing, and Icaros have created a one-of-a-kind, professional, state-of-the-art, agriculture solution which takes remote sensing to the next level of Remote & Close sensing. This is our vision. Remote & Close sensing are the key to fully automated precision agriculture.

Walkera, Agrowing, and Icaros are pleased to announce that they have joined forces to offer educational institutions a special limited-time, highly discounted price for AgroVoyager, Walkera’s drone solution for Agriculture, distributed by Ambar Group.

The AgroVoyager agricultural solution is based on the high-end Walkera quadcopter “Voyager 4“ and includes:



a built-in Agrowing narrow band multispectral sensor that is 8 Megapixels per channel, with sunlight sensor and accurate triggering recording,

a perpetual license of Icaros’ OneButton software, an extremely easy to use multispectral image processing package and,

a perpetual license of Agrowing’s agriculture analytics software.

The all-inclusive bundle is incredibly priced at $7,500, and includes 1 year of technical support and maintenance on software.

The special AgroVoyager bundle will be available to educational institutions/academies through the end of the year. Furthermore, or colleges and universities ordering during the offer period, will be entitled to order up to 100 AgroVoyagers at the same price for up to 1 year.

This unique package will enable researchers and students to acquire and process imagery into high-fidelity fully indexed, geospatially accurate orthomosaic maps for agriculture. These maps can be used to monitor and analyze crop health, irrigation, pests and plant disease symptoms, in resolution as high as 0.5mm per pixel. Such imagery, acquired from as low as 3m altitude above the crops, is crucial for machine-vision systematics and professional agricultural precision analytics.

“We joined forces to offer the AgroVoyager at such an aggressive price for academies, because we thought that academics will be the best promoters of the solution. We are confident they will find the AgroVoyager solution a game changer, and will let them further develop new and innovative ways to monitor vegetation.” Said Robert Luo CEO of Walkera.

“The Agrovoyager drone is the first in a line of Walkera’s agricultural drones, which could be used for agricultural surveys. The drone already has proven record in its police version. Walkera’s integrated mission planning software, One-key return, its greater than 22 minute endurance, and its user-friendly operation, make the drone ideal for academics, who need to focus on the acquired data rather than on complex operation of hardware and software," Said Mr. Itzik Omer, CTO Of Ambar Group.

Agrowing’s sensor technology represents a unique and advanced patent pending multispectral solution to capture four 8MP narrow bands of 35nm each. The sensor has interchangeable NDVI (450;550;650;850nm) and Red-Edge (450;550;710;850nm) lenses. These E-mount lenses coupled with Sony’s APS-C sensor full spectrum cameras, are of 25mm focal length and amazing <1% distortion. Numerous vegetation indices are supported by the accompanying software, which allows the user to add formulas, customize palettes, and set surveys ranges. “There is no other solution in the agriculture market with such capabilities. Compared to the other leading multispectral sensor brands that offer 1 to 1.3 megapixels and lens distortion exceeding 15%, Agrowing‘s 8 megapixels, or 1 to 6 scale versus others. The integration with a solid professional drone with a top quality gimbal, enables the acquisition of imagery never acquired before by any drone," said Tom Bosanko, CEO at Icaros.

“Walkera, Agrowing, and Icaros have created a one-of-a-kind, professional, state-of-the-art, agriculture solution which takes remote sensing to the next level of Remote & Close sensing. This is our vision. Remote & Close sensing are the key to fully automated precision agriculture,” Dvir says.

The full package will be offered at $7,500 per unit + shipping.

Sales will start at Walkera’s & Ambar Group’s booth 601 at the Commercial UAV Expo Americas (Westgate, Las Vegas, Oct 24-26, 2017, and through Ambar Group http://www.ambargrp.com;

About Walkera Walkera Technology Co., Ltd. founded in 1994, is located at the center of Pearl River Delta - Panyu District of Guangzhou and is made up of 1500 staff. On June 3, 2014, Walkera opened its USA division to meet the demands on Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). iUAS Inc was established and began distributing selective unmanned aircraft systems such as the QR X800, Tali H500 UAV USA Edition, QR X350 Pro UAV, VCT converters 5.8G image to WIFI, iLook+ 1080p FPV camera, Devo F12E FPV long-range radio transmitter. iUAS is also exploring the manufacturing of large scale models for cinematography, agriculture and security.

About Agrowing Agrowing is working to turn agricultural remote sensing into a fully automatic process from beginning to end. Designing the affordable tools for the task is only the first step. Our next goal is aerial automatic identification of pests, diseases and pathogens on location, in near real time and real time. For further information, please contact Ira Dvir, CEO directly at ira(at)Agrowing.net – learn more on http://www.Agrowing.com

About Icaros Inc. Based in Fairfax, Va., Icaros is a leading provider of geospatially accurate remote sensing software products and services. Since 2004, Icaros has provided solutions of the highest quality and precision to some of the largest organizations and governments in the world. For more information, please contact Tom Bosanko directly at tom(at)icaros.us or by phone at 703-570-8303. Learn more at http://www.icaros.us

About Ambar Group

The Ambar Group provides turnkey solutions for varied and specialized drone applications.

Ambar Group in joint cooperation with Walkera Technology Co. Ltd has tailored its Drone vehicles and software to provide the latest technical solutions for the Professional Aerial Photography field directly focusing on both Military/Policing sectors and Civilian sectors such as Agriculture/Civil Engineering and Mapping.

For more information please contact us at info(at)ambargrp.com or by phone +972.72.221.3134, or visit our websites: http://www.agrowing.com and http://www.ambargrp.com