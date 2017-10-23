Mars Services ranked #981 on the INC. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America “We are grateful to our customers and employees that have helped us achieve this prestigious honor and look forward to continuing our growth in years to come” - Charles Marlow, President of Mars Services

Mars Services has placed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list, a national recognition announced by Inc. Magazine. Founded in 2011, Mars Services is a market-leading service provider to customers in the multifamily, residential, and commercial markets in Dallas-Fort Worth. Mars Services ranked number 981 on the list, representing three-year sales growth of over 440 percent.

Mars Services President Charles Marlow said, “We are grateful to our customers and employees that have helped us achieve this prestigious honor and look forward to continuing our growth in years to come”

The 2017 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies are the most competitive crop in the list’s history, with aggregate revenue of $206 billion, and collectively generating 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Mars Services ranked fourth among companies classified in the construction industry and 51st overall. Nationwide, Mars Services ranked 45th among companies classified in the construction industry.

About Mars Services: Mars Services is a market-leading service provider to customers in the multifamily, residential and commercial markets in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Mars Services aims to be its customers’ first call for carpet cleaning, countertop resurfacing, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, housekeeping, painting, carpet repair, 24-hour water restoration, tile and grout cleaning, odor control, upholstery cleaning, dryer vent and AC duct cleaning, trauma scene clean-up, tub resurfacing, maintenance, make-ready and pest control services. Mars is a member of The Garden Group network of companies, a family-owned diversified holding company in Dallas, TX that aims to give aspiring entrepreneurs a competitive edge through access to capital, advice, administrative services and other operational support.

About Inc. Media: Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.