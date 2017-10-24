Sanchez & Polovetsky, PLLC, (http://www.spnylaw.com) a midtown Manhattan law firm focusing its practice in eminent domain law, is pleased to announce that is has successfully doubled the eminent domain award initially offered to its client, a Bronx building owner, in the case captioned: In the Matter of the Application of the NEW YORK CITY SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION AUTHORITY, Petitioner, To Acquire By Exercise of its Powers of Eminent Domain Title in Fee Simple Absolute to Certain Real Property Known as Tax Block 3188, Lot 8, Located in the Borough of the Bronx, City of New York, in Connection With P.S. 33X Annex – Bronx, under Bronx Supreme Court Index Number 250112/15.

After 3.5 years of pending Court proceedings, the firm successfully negotiated a settlement with the NYC School construction authority (SCA) on behalf of its client. Although the terms of the settlement are confidential, attorneys at the firm have confirmed that the settlement was in an amount that was approximately double the initial eminent domain award offered to the client.

“It is always gratifying to successfully negotiate a case, and in this particular situation there is the added satisfaction of the property remaining a school and serving the community. Education supports a bright outcome for our youth and a quickly negotiated settlement is in the best interest of our children,” says Jennifer Polovetsky, a partner at Sanchez & Polovetsky.

“We were able to guide our client through the complex process of eminent domain, and we successfully negotiated a settlement that benefited all parties involved. We are thrilled at the outcome of this case, since we avoided a long, drawn-out and expensive litigation process for our client,” says Philip Sanchez, a partner at Sanchez & Polovetsky.

