Corra Group is Now Processing All Puerto Rico Background Checks

Corra Group is once again processing all Puerto Rico Background Checks. Following the devastation to the island, the El Segundo based background checking service put all Puerto Rico Background Checks on hold until further notice.

“We received word from our researchers that Puerto Rico is being to process criminal records and civil records for employment screening," said Corra Group Co-Founder, Nick Gustavson. “We thought it would have taken much longer for the island to gets its records systems up and running. I believe this is testament to the resolve and the will of the Puerto Rican people, especially the authorities who issue criminal and civil reports."

“Here we thought it would be many months before we could facilitate employment screening services and records checks, with so much destruction to the island,” said Gustavson, "but here we are, ready to go.”

Gustavson advised that those employers conducting criminal record checks should request the statewide criminal records search, rather than the county criminal records search. “Some counties are up and running,” said Gustavson. With other counties, there are still major delays. “The Puerto Rico statewide criminal records checks is an excellent search conducted through the Puerto Rico state police. Typically, it returns in about four or five business days. That was before the storm. Now, it may take a little longer to turnaround, but it should not be hanging up for weeks at a time.”

Gustavson noted that education verification and employment verification are also available. He thought there would still be delays for driving records. He noted that even before the storm, Puerto Rico MVRS typically returned between thirty to sixty business days.

“Our clients who are based in Puerto Rico will be happy to hear the news,” said Gustavson. “I would add that employers on U.S. Soil will also be delighted. Many Puerto Ricans fled the ravaged island and are now working or seeking working on the mainland. Besides Puerto Rico, we are able to process international background checks from the rest of the Caribbean and Latin America. Activity with Latin America, both for employment screening and due diligence, has been rather brisk.

