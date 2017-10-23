De Novo Attorney Services Announces Minority Qualification

De Novo Attorney Services

De Novo, a leader in national and international service of process, announces today its certification by The Minority and Women's Business Opportunity Office (WBOO) as a Women's Business Enterprise and Minority Business Enterprise.

"These certifications open up federal, state and local opportunities for our company and helps forward our mission as a organization that welcomes diversity. The certifications provide De Novo with opportunities that we would not have otherwise be able to compete for." said Susan V. Boone, Esq., President, De Novo.

About De Novo

Led by an attorney of over thirty years and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, De Novo Attorney Services, Inc. is a privately held, multinational process serving company that teams experience with advanced technology and unmatched client service.

For more information visit http://www.denovoattorneyservices.com.

