CDI Computer Dealers announced today that over the past ten years, it has deployed more than 2.5 million recertified computers and notebooks into North American K-12 schools. CDI Recertified I.T. equipment are business-grade machines that undergo a rigorous 16-step recertification process by certified technicians and then are loaded with a genuine Operating System for deployment into schools.

CDI’s CEO, Saar Pikar, commented on the quality control system developed by the company: “We spend a tremendous amount of time and effort in making sure that the units we recertify look and function like new and run the latest software programs used in schools today.”

CDI is a Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher (MAR), and all units have genuine Microsoft operating systems. Before being sold, each device goes through another round of automated diagnostics and manual tests at CDI’s 120,000 sq. ft. facility. Tests conducted by the company showed that CDI Recertified products resulted in lower failure rates than brand new equipment. The CDI Recertified program offers a $0 Cost of Ownership Guarantee and roughly 60 percent lower prices than comparable brand new units and is a proven way for schools to get to one-to-one faster while remaining within their budgets.

In the United States, the recycling rate for small consumer electronics such as computers and notebooks is a low 40 percent. Global recycling rates for e-waste are even lower, ranging from 15 to 20 percent.1 “The CDI Recertified Process allows us to recycle over 90 percent of incoming I.T. equipment back into the North American market, mainly to school districts,” added Pikar. “By combining recycling with reuse we help schools get high-quality I.T. equipment at affordable prices while making all stakeholders in the IT product lifecycle responsible stewards of the environment.”

To learn more, please visit: https://cdicomputers.com/cdi-certified-process/

About CDI

CDI is the leading provider of technology-based solutions to the North American education market and has worked with over 10,000 schools and colleges. CDI delivers a powerful value proposition to budget-conscious institutions by providing new and recertified I.T. products and services at a significant discount along with the longest warranties in the industry. CDI’s product line includes PCs, Notebooks, Chromebooks, Tablets, Servers and Networking Equipment, 3D printers and classroom accessories. The company holds ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certifications, and processes more than one million I.T. assets annually. Learn more at https://cdicomputers.com/education/.

