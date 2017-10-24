from gift to family keepsake “Even the DIY kits that you find in the stores don’t let you get creative,” explained Create Ornate founder Jack Anzarouth. “Rather than following instructions step-by-step to a predictable result, Create Ornate’s kits let you go wherever your imagination takes you.”

Today people frustrated with the holiday season’s mass-market commercialism can make Christmas personal again by backing Create Ornate: the DIY Christmas Tree Ornaments on Kickstarter and on their website in mid-November 2017.

This crafting kit lets anyone design four ornaments that reflect their personality and make holiday decorations more unique than anything bought at a store.

Create Ornate’s DIY Christmas Tree Ornaments open the door to endless creative possibilities.

Consider how making ornaments lets:



Families gather around the table to craft enduring memories. As kids and parents alike combine feathers, paint, glitter, and more to craft their ornaments, they will create happy holiday memories they will recall year after year as they hang the ornaments on the tree.

Kids create truly unique presents for family and friends. A personally-crafted Christmas tree ornament is a great gift idea. Kids (of all ages) can pour their hearts into expressing a Christmas message to those they love.

Each Create Ornate DIY Christmas Tree Ornament Kit includes all of the supplies families will need to create four ornaments. It starts with clear, plastic balls that can be painted inside and out or filled with feathers. A variety of surface treatments like 3D paint, gemstones, stickers and markers ensure that no two ornaments will ever look alike. Ribbons provide a safe, kid-friendly way to hang the ornaments on the Christmas tree.

“We paid attention to the little details that can make the difference between fun and work,” Jack Anzarouth said.

“It shouldn’t matter how artistic you are or how steady your hands.

The important thing is that you create what you want to create for Christmas.”

The stickers included in Create Ornate’s DIY Christmas Tree Ornaments Kit are one example of that attention to detail. Stickers want to be flat, even when stuck on a curved ornament. Without the right design, stickers soon peel from the curved surface and fall off. Most companies would apply the obvious solution: use a stronger glue to keep stickers stuck.

Create Ornate went the extra mile by designing curve-friendly stickers that can be peeled off and restuck as often as needed. That takes the hesitation and fear out of creating ornaments. If kids (or adults) put stickers in the wrong place, their ornaments are not ruined. Just peel and reposition the stickers where they ought to be.

Create Ornate: the DIY Christmas Tree Ornaments campaign launched on Kickstarter today and will run through mid-November.

Unlike many crowdfunding projects, Create Ornate has already finished production, and has the first order ready to deliver to backers and customers in time for Christmas 2017.

Early supporters will pay significantly less than the kits will sell for after the campaign.

About Create Ornate

Create Ornate is a start-up designer of affordable crafting kits that unlock everyone’s creative potential. Its first product, the Christmas Ornament Kit lets families make Christmas personal again. Create Ornate will introduce more kits in 2018 to meet a wide range of creative interests.