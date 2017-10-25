IntelliChief, LLC, a provider of automated document management and workflow enterprise content management (ECM) solutions, announces that IntelliChief ECM’s Microsoft Active Directory synchronization aggregates business system information.

The capability to synchronize data from Active Directory user profiles with IntelliChief ECM user profiles, enables User Authentication and universal system recognition, while further diminishing manual system administration keying and improving automated workflow’s review/approval routing. The information is continuously synchronized between a company’s network and their IntelliChief ECM system, ensuring each user’s permissions and workflow group inclusions in IntelliChief remains current.

This synchronization is based on a company’s specific business processes, data in their enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, for immediate colleague communications and notifications. By adding users to workflow groups based on Active Directory information, each person’s specific privileges can be automatically applied.

IntelliChief ECM provides a smooth, automated transition from costly manual document management and workflow functions. Its industry-awarded automated capture, document management, workflow and real-time analytic visibility enables users to capture documentation in any format, index contents and validate with data in their ERP and line of business applications, for lifecycle-managing all related documentation, facilitating optimized interdepartmental processes workflow automation and cash flow optimization.

Areas of use include Accounting (both Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable), Finance, Purchasing, Customer Service, Human Resources, IT, Legal, Logistics/Distribution, Operations and other paper and process-intensive departments, supporting time and cost savings throughout organizations.

For IntelliChief ECM information, visit http://www.intellichief.com.

About IntelliChief, LLC

IntelliChief enterprise content management (ECM) provides enterprise-class business processes document management and workflow automation solutions for any IT platform. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief thoroughly automates companies’ document management, achieving full ROI typically within a year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating and streamlining business processes workflow throughout their organization. http://www.intellichief.com.

