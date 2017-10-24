Cloudamize, a leader in cloud computing analytics, today announced its Azure Site Recovery (ASR) Migration Integration, which enables companies to execute their Azure cloud migration plans in just a few clicks. Azure cloud partners leveraging Cloudamize ASR Migration Integration can significantly reduce the time it takes to execute migration to Azure for their clients, while also improving migration accuracy.

“The release of ASR Migration Integration enhances Cloudamize’s ability to support companies throughout their entire migration journey,” said Khushboo Shah, Head of of Cloudamize. “Azure cloud partners have long used Cloudamize to calculate cloud TCO, predict performance, prioritize workload move groups, and design their migrations. Now, they can also leverage our integration to seamlessly turn their cloud migration plans into successful Azure migrations.”

Cloudamize ASR Migration Integration can be used to complete the setup required to successfully execute migration to Azure. Capabilities include:

--Select an ASR-ready design

--Complete set up for ASR configuration server

--Automatically install the ASR mobility services onto the target environment

--Carry out migration tasks after target environment is prepared for migration

--Execute the migration of on-premises infrastructure to Azure

ASR Migration Integration also provides ASR Reporting, which offers deep analysis on an application move group's ASR readiness, along with recommendations on what needs to be done to any that are not ready. The ASR readiness report validates against 20 checks to see if the target is ready for ASR migration and divides the outcomes into Success, Warning or Critical. It also provides workarounds for the machines that are identified as “Warning.” Sample checks include: General Disk, Windows OS, Hypervisor, Disk Space, .Net Version, Boot Software and Linux System Requirements. With this report, organizations can prioritize move groups and ensure successful migrations. ASR Reporting capabilities include:

--View a report that shows instances ready to be migrated via ASR

--Create move groups by filtering machines that are eligible for migration via ASR

--Specify work groups or machines to be included in the reporting

--Download all reports

“ASR Migration Integration removes manual processes and drastically reduces the time required to determine which configurations are supported in Azure and ASR,” said Shah. “With this deep integration between our platform and ASR, Azure cloud partners can quickly identify and set up their clients’ ideal configurations to accelerate their Azure migration and greatly reduce the chance of errors. As a result, they can take on more migration projects, enhance customer satisfaction, and ultimately drive more revenue.”

In addition to ASR Migration Integration, Cloudamize has also recently released Azure Partner Account Integration. This integration allows partners re-selling Azure to input pricing and currency information into Cloudamize, which will then automatically apply pricing to all cloud cost calculations. This release enables customers to:

--Link partner account details to the Cloudamize platform

--See account specifications automatically applied to all orders created

--Manage partner details and order creation via the partner dashboard

Learn more about the Cloudamize Partner Program here: https://www.cloudamize.com/partner

About Cloudamize

Cloudamize provides a cloud computing analytics platform that accelerates cloud migration and maximizes cloud ROI. Using the Cloudamize platform, customers can calculate and compare TCO across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform; automatically discover all applications and their dependencies; determine which applications to migrate and when; identify their optimal cloud instances and storage options; design a phased migration plan; and gain clear visibility into cloud costs for better control. Armed with high precision analytics and powerful automation, customers can make accurate cloud decisions faster, easier, and with more confidence, so they can speed and simplify cloud planning, migration, and management and ultimately realize the full potential of the cloud. Cloudamize is part of the Cloudreach Software Business Unit and is proudly located in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit https://www.cloudamize.com and follow us @cloudamize.