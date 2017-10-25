Don’t be one of the 21 million; Google search “how to deal with adversity” returns 21,400,000 results

Consultant, author Steve Gavatorta takes on this highly relevant topic in his book, In Defense of Adversity: Turning Your Toughest Challenges into Your Greatest Success, by telling the stories of how children of immigrants from his hometown overcame obstacles to become highly successful in everything from coaching college football to acting in Hollywood to practicing interventional cardiology.

In Defense of Adversity will be released October 25, 2017 by Richter Publishing. In the book, Gavatorta describes how adversity, failure, change, and conflict can be catalysts for positive change – opportunities to evolve into who we were born to be. In today’s chaotic environment it’s easy to become risk-averse, frustrated, and afraid. In Defense of Adversity teaches us skills to handle adversity, leveraging it into chances for growth.

Former college football coach Barry Alvarez, current director of athletics at the University of Wisconsin, praises the book: “Highly successful people know how to ‘grind’ in the face of adversity – how to stay persistent and determined despite obstacles. In Defense of Adversity gives readers skills and strategies that lay the perfect foundation for grinding through obstacles on their way to reaching their goals.”

In Defense of Adversity addresses this problem head-on, bridging the gap between what we’re naturally inclined to do in the face of adversity and what we should do for the best outcomes in today’s high tech, fast-paced, rapidly changing world.

Like beauty, adversity is in the eye of the beholder; how you perceive and respond to adversity determines your life’s journey. In Defense of Adversity is a roadmap for that journey, supplying a foundation that helps you not just survive adversity, but thrive from it. Addressing adversity with purpose requires a plan; how to formulate that plan using expert insights is inside this book.

Rocky Bleier, four-time Super Bowl-winning Pittsburgh Steeler running back, Vietnam War veteran, and motivational speaker, also recommends In Defense of Adversity. “Trials and tribulations are a part of everyone’s life – from daily annoyances to life-changing events. Our ability to successfully overcome adversity, in all its shapes and sizes, is the key to living the life we want to live. In Defense of Adversity provides an easy-to-follow program that shows you how to face life’s obstacles in a positive, productive manner. I highly recommend it.”

Steve Gavatorta, owner of the Steve Gavatorta Group, specializes in empowering individuals and organizations in identifying, developing, and exceeding performance goals. Steve’s had the privilege of coaching and training thousands of high performers in industries including pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, healthcare, consumer packaged goods, finance, media, and advertising. From small businesses on the move to Fortune 500 companies, Steve collaborates with organizations to build foundations, set goals, and eclipse their highest potential.

Steve is a Certified Professional Behavioral Analyst (CPBA) and Certified Professional Values Analyst (CPVA), a certified Myers-Briggs practitioner, and accredited to coach and train for Emotional Intelligence (EQ). He enjoys martial arts, practicing Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and yoga, and traveling to new places to recharge his batteries. Steve currently resides in Tampa, Florida.

