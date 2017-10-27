Line 6 Unveils the Variax Limited Edition Amethyst Guitar

Line 6 Variax Amethyst After the success of last year’s Variax Limited Edition Emerald guitar, we decided to let our customers pick their favorite color for a new limited edition Variax.

Line 6, Inc. today announced the worldwide availability of the Variax® Limited Edition Amethyst guitar. Featuring a translucent-purple finish over a flamed-maple veneer top with matching headstock overlay, each guitar also includes a Limited Edition insignia and numbered neck plate. The selection of the striking translucent-purple finish was crowdsourced, with more than 2,000 guitarists voting for their favorite color in the Line 6 Color Sweepstakes.

“After the success of last year’s Variax Limited Edition Emerald guitar, we decided to let our customers pick their favorite color for a new limited edition Variax,” said Marcus Ryle, President, Line 6. “After more than 2,000 votes in the Color Sweepstakes, we are excited to unveil the Variax Limited Edition Amethyst guitar. These beautiful guitars offer the same groundbreaking Variax HD technology and remarkable craftsmanship as the Variax Standard, now with an exclusive translucent-purple finish.”

The Variax Limited Edition Amethyst guitar features a lightweight alder body, one-piece maple neck with rosewood fingerboard, and three Yamaha Alnico V single-coil pickups that serve up full-bodied tone. While it offers the classic looks, rock-solid build, and superb playability expected from a high-quality guitar, the real magic is in the onboard Variax HD modeling technology.

Variax HD modeling gives guitarists instant access to the sounds of highly sought-after classic electric guitars—as well as 6- and 12-string acoustics, resonator, banjo, sitar, and other instruments one would normally not expect to hear coming from an “electric” guitar. Players can also access alternate tunings such as Open G, DADGAD, and Drop D—or their own custom tunings—with the turn of a knob. And with the Variax Workbench HD application, guitarists can create unique instruments by mixing and matching a wide range of body styles and pickup models, going far beyond what’s possible in the physical realm.

Pricing & Availability

Variax Limited Edition Amethyst ($1,259.99 MSRP) is now available worldwide. Learn more at http://line6.com/variax-modeling-guitars/variax-standard#limited-edition-amethyst.

