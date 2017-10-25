Seminole Bluff features wide water views of the scenic Saint Lucie River and amenities that are sure to please An added plus for Seminole Bluff is that owners pay no local or state income taxes. It is a big plus for potential buyers who come from outside Florida where local and state income tax can be substantial,” said Doyle

With the unanimous blessing of City of Stuart, Florida Commissioners, John J. Doyle is set to break ground for the development of Stuart’s newest luxury waterfront condo residences.Seminole Bluff, limited edition, luxury waterfront residences, will be constructed on the banks of the scenic Saint Lucie River in historic downtown Stuart, Florida. Construction on the development is expected to begin in early 2018. Deposits are now being accepted to reserve the right to purchase one of these 20 exclusive residences.

“Seminole Bluff has no equal when it comes to charm, West Indies design, and unparalleled amenities,” said John J. Doyle, Developer for Seminole Bluff. “This is a limited-edition luxury, waterfront development with only twenty units being constructed. And, like all limited editions, once the units are sold, there will be no additional units constructed. Seminole Bluff is one of a kind and is designed to appeal to those with taste for the extraordinary while enjoying the relaxed, laid back atmosphere historic downtown Stuart, Florida has to offer,” added Doyle.

Priced starting at just under one million dollars per unit, Seminole Bluff features iconic architecture by Gerard Belgrave Designs that is extremely high quality, fits the environment and is highly functional. “An added plus for Seminole Bluff is that owners pay no local or state income taxes. It is a big plus for potential buyers who come from outside Florida where local and state income tax can be substantial,” said Doyle.

The residences feature flow-through floor plans with and floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views of the City of Stuart, Roosevelt Bridge, and the fish and wildlife rich waters of the Saint Lucie River. Seminole Bluff features oversized terraces; kitchens with beautiful international cabinetry and stone countertops; master bath with deep soaking tub; spacious walk-in closets in master bedrooms; laundry room with full size washer and dryer; and smart-home technology. Secure underground parking; two dedicated parking spaces per unit; garage storage for each unit; golf cart parking; Club Room featuring bar, kitchen, and billiard table with exquisite furnishings; dedicated unit owner Conference Room; riverfront pool deck with infinity edge heated pool and Baja shelf; riverfront firepit with relaxed seating; and a fitness studio overlooking the pool deck are also included.

For boating enthusiasts deeded dock slips for boats up to 45 feet; shore water and power for each slip and dock face; and a launch area for kayak/paddleboards make an outing on the beautiful Saint Lucie River fun and easy.

Seminole Bluff features a grand Porte Cochere with stunning water features that highlight the public spaces where a curated collection of contemporary art by Stuart’s renowned artist and sculptor Geoffrey Smith have been purchased and will be on display.

“We are donating nearly ninety thousand dollars of public art, including two Tarpon sculptures that capture the spirit of fishing for giant Tarpon in the Saint Lucie’s tannin waters as only Geoffrey’s art can do,” noted Doyle.

Residents and guests at Seminole Bluff are walking distance from some of the region’s most popular dining destinations with The Gafford, The Boat House, The Black Marlin, Spritz, LouRonzo’s Italian Fusion and many quaint, locally owned bistros, wine bars, and family owned shops less than two minutes away. Located in the City of Stuart, residents may also shorten their journey with their own golf carts as the City welcomes golf carts as an alternative to gas and diesel-powered vehicles.

“The City of Stuart recognizes the importance of having waterfront residences that exceed local expectations for quality without negatively impacting the flavor and lifestyle that makes Stuart unique. We are very pleased the City has given its blessings for Seminole Bluff,” concluded Doyle.

Seminole Bluff is located at 41 West Seminole Street in Stuart, Florida on the banks of the Saint Lucie River. Engel & Völkers, Stuart, is the exclusive sales agent for Seminole Bluff.

John J. Doyle, Doyle Build, is also the Developer for Hobe Sound Station, an upscale commercial development in Hobe Sound, Florida that is adjacent to many of the region's top members only golf clubs and many high income neighborhoods including Jupiter Island, Florida.

For more information about Seminole Bluff, you may contact Jamie Mix at (561) 254-1896 or visit the website at http://www.SeminoleBluff.com. You may contact Eddie Arguelles, Engel & Völkers, at +1 772 245 7450 cell, +1 772 494 6999 office, or by e mail at Eddie.Arguelles(at)engelvoelkers.com. You may visit the Engel & Völkers, Stuart website at http://stuart.evusa.com.