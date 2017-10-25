The IRSpirit provides scientists superior space efficiency in their labs.

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (SSI) announces the release of its new IRSpirit Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectrophotometer. The smallest and lightest FTIR instrument from Shimadzu, the IRSpirit provides unmatched functionality in its class of compact instruments and offers exceptional reliability in contaminant analysis, identification tests and quantitative measurements.

The IRSpirit provides scientists superior space efficiency in their labs. Its small-space design allows access from two sides, and its sample compartment is the widest of any other compact FTIR spectrometer. In addition to its size, the sample compartment has been designed for maximum flexibility. It accommodates existing Shimadzu and third-party accessories such as ATR and diffuse reflectance, as well as transmission accessories such as a KBr pellet holder and demountable cells.

The user-friendly IRSpirit comes with an IR Pilot analysis assistant program, an identification test program and a contaminant analysis program. IR Pilot is a package of 23 applications that gives analysts the ability to measure samples or print results with a few mouse clicks. In addition, the IR Pilot program allows operators with minimal analytical knowledge to obtain results quickly by simply selecting the accessory and sample form. The identification test program can be used to analyze samples, complete acceptance inspections and make pre-shipment inspections. The contaminant analysis program accurately identifies contaminates using Shimadzu’s proprietary identification algorithm in combination with spectral libraries.

The IRSpirit also has many innovative features that ensure highly reliable results and seamless introduction into any lab. The instrument includes a sealed interferometer that protects the beam splitter from both air and moisture. It also houses electrical humidity and paper-based indicators, which work in tandem with LabSolutions IR software, to help users easily monitor the status of IRSpirit in high-humidity environments. In addition, a self-diagnostics function simplifies instrument management.

Optimized for network applications, LabSolutions IR software offers intuitive operation, high-level administrative functions, secure data management and a variety of data manipulation functions. In addition, an “Easy Macro” program allows users to effortlessly create macros for routine tasks. This improves productivity and allows even novice FTIR users to operate the system with ease.

For more information about Shimadzu’s IRSpirit Fourier Transform Infrared Spectrophotometer, http://www.ssi.shimadzu.com/products/product.cfm?product=ftir_irspirit.

About Shimadzu Scientific Instruments Inc.

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (SSI) is the American subsidiary of Shimadzu Corp., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Founded in 1875, Shimadzu is a $3 billion multinational corporation with three major divisions: Medical Diagnostics, Aerospace/Industrial and Analytical Instruments. In the United States, SSI has a network of more than 50 locations providing local and regional sales, service and technical support. Visit http://www.ssi.shimadzu.com for more information.