We are a small Canadian digital marketing agency with big ideas that has proven we can compete on the international stage. This is a great tribute to our work and the work we do with Canadian entrepreneurs.

The team at Marketing CoPilot are excited to announce that business book, You Can’t Be Everywhere by first-time author Marie Wiese, was named winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Best Business Book category in the 14th Annual International Business Awards today. Marie was also named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award as Executive of the Year in the Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations category and Marketing CoPilot won a Silver Stevie® Award as Company of the Year in the same category.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2017 IBAs received entries from more than 60 nations and territories.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain on 21 October.

A record total of more than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. Marketing CoPilot won in the Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations- small category for Company of the Year.

“We are incredibly proud and humbled to win these awards”, said Marie Wiese, president and founder of Marketing CoPilot. “We are a small Canadian digital marketing agency with big ideas that has proven we can compete on the international stage. This is a great tribute to our work and the work we do with Canadian entrepreneurs.”

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

“The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 60 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “We look forward to sharing many of these stories with people around the world over the coming months, through the Stevie Awards blog and social media channels, with the hope to inspire others to high achievement.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Marketing CoPilot

Marketing CoPilot Inc. builds digital sales engines that help companies find customers and keep customers. Our proven methodology improves demand generation, resulting in qualified leads for your sales team. Companies that implement our program have reduced their cost of lead acquisition, improved the quality of their leads, and increased revenue.

About Marie Wiese

Marie Wiese is a senior marketing executive with 25+ years of marketing experience in the financial services, professional services and technology sectors. Marie is the founder of Marketing CoPilot, a leading digital marketing agency that has helped hundreds of companies turn their websites into lead generation and sales machines. Marie helps educate CEOs on digital marketing using tools developed as part of the Marketing CoPilot methodology, work she continues today as an Executive-in-Residence at the Innovation Factory and Spark Centre. She is a Board Member of CompTIA, Adjunct Professor of Mentis Academy, and the author of You Can’t Be Everywhere: A Common Sense Approach to Digital Marketing for Any Business.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.