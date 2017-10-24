Califone Introduces Versatile Microphone to PA Product Family

The new microphone works seamlessly with existing Portable PA models including the PA920, PA419 and PA329 - making it simple for educators to deliver large-scale presentations in multiple venues.

When educators participate in large-group presentations, they need to produce clear audio from tools that are easy to set up and use. To meet this need, Califone International, a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of audio equipment for use in education, announces the release of the DM-39 Dynamic Microphone for use with several of Califone’s portable PA Systems.

“With each new product, we aim to minimize the amount of time educators need to coordinate the use of tools, while maximizing the quality of the product,” said Scott Evans, marketing manager for Califone. “The new microphone works seamlessly with existing Portable PA models including the PA920, PA419 and PA329 - making it simple for educators to deliver large-scale presentations in multiple venues.”

The DM-39 microphone has high sensitivity response and is designed with durability in mind. The microphone comes with a one-year warranty for school use and is available in both ¼” and XLR connector versions, making it ideal for use in schools as well as businesses, government and religious facilities.

“Califone’s robust line of PA solutions provide trustworthy resources for announcements made in settings ranging from the school gymnasium to the soccer field,” continued Evans. “The new microphone adds to the purpose-built suite of tools available to educators to streamline the process of communicating to a large group.”

The DM-39 and DM-39XLR microphones are available for purchase through authorized Califone dealers. For the full Califone catalog, visit http://www.califone.com.

About Califone

Califone was founded in 1946 and continues to be a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of audio products for use in education. The company’s products enable educators to incorporate rich audio resources into lessons that help students build speaking and listening skills, critical to the English Language Arts portion of Common Core and other state standards. Califone offers a complete line of audio solutions, wireless systems and multimedia products for small, medium and large presentation needs, and serves millions of educators and students in the PreK through higher education school environments.