Ernst Partners with LendingQB to bring First Fee Generator to LOS

LendingQB and Ernst Publishing Company have partnered for the first time to introduce the automatic Fee Generator engine to LendingQB’s Loan Origination Software (LOS). This new integration will allow lenders to automatically generate fees for Titles, Recording Transfers, Property Tax, and Inspections from hundreds of providers across the country with no extra clicks. Ernst begins pulling data on closing costs during the origination phase of a loan and offers it to the lenders automatically, pushing the disclosure process along more efficiently and effectively.

Ernst will be integrated into LendingQB’s Total Decision Engine to maximize the synergy between technologies. When Originators run the Total Decision Engine and choose a note rate option, ordered fees are accurately generated and offered to the lender.

“We are very proud of the vendor partnerships we have developed over the past 27 years and this new partnership with LendingQB is no exception,” said Gregory E. Teal, president and chief executive officer of Ernst Publishing. “Through this new relationship, LendingQB's users will have access to the technology and closing cost data that the nation’s largest lenders rely on to originate compliant mortgages.”

Ernst programs processed 250 million real estate transactions in 2016, making it the most used technology of its kind in the industry. CEO Gregory E. Teal is a Mortgage Banking Magazine Tech All-Star. The firm estimates that its patented technology is in use for 90% of the nation’s new loan originations and refinance transactions.

“LendingQB’s open-architecture integrations really opens the door for innovative technology and Ernst is no exception,” said Tim Nguyen, president of LendingQB. “Having a fee engine integrated to our LOS is invaluable when it comes to the disclosure process of a loans lifecycle.”

LendingQB offers a true digital lending experience dedicated to absolute efficiency through flexibility. Using its Application Programming Interface (API), the LOS can open its doors and link arms with market-leading companies and integrations dedicated to either reducing the cost or increasing the efficiency of loans. The LOS was cited in the STRATMOR Group’s December 2016 Technology Insights report as achieving an end user effectiveness rating of 93% and vendor satisfaction rate of 97%. Top marks amongst major LOS providers.

About the Ernst Publishing Company

The Ernst Publishing Company has been the leading authority on land recording requirements for more than two decades. In fact, Ernst’s recording fee, transfer tax and title data have been integrated throughout the title and lending industries. Legal requirements have made accurate recording fees and taxes for recording documents more important than ever. Ernst excels at creating solutions for their clients to manage not just those fees—but also all vendor fees—with unparalleled precision. As a company, our goal is simple: Empower clients to not only meet CFPB’s new compliance regulations for the Loan Estimate, but set the industry standard for client satisfaction, an attainable goal due to our patented technology, impeccable data standards, expertise at creating custom solutions, and network of partners. Ernst’s patented solutions are trusted and used by 9 of the nation’s top 10 mortgage servicers, all 5 of the top title underwriters and 9 out of 10 mortgage originators nationwide, including 9 of the 10 largest banks.

About LendingQB

LendingQB is a provider of Lean Lending solutions for residential mortgage banking organizations. The Lean Lending solution consists of a 100 percent web browser-based, end-to-end loan origination system, best of breed integrations with key industry partners and ‘adoptimization' services that result in faster cycle times and lower costs per loan. For more information, please call 888.285.3912 or visit http://www.lendingqb.com.