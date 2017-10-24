We are excited about our plans to acquire iconic music copyrights of 50s and offer Chinese immirmirants the opportunity to own equity in those copyrights said CEO Bianca Sun

Black Swan Capital plans to make major purchases of music copyrights of the 50s to pair with iconic songs in its Coed catalogue like "16 Candles" and "You belong to me."

Black Swan's CEO and Founder, Bianca Sun said, "The Coed catalogue is a national treasure. We believe that the 50s music and culture is in a renaissance. Coed is at the center of our strategy to profit from this renaissance."

Black Swan is the first American music copyright Company owned and operated by a native of China. The Company is offering to Chinese immigrant investors the opportunity to purchase equity interest in American music copyrights.

Ms. Sun said, "Chinese immigrants in America think that real estate is the best investment available to them."

Black Swan strongly believes that investments in American music copyrights are superior to investments in real estate. "As a native of China I want all Chinese immigrants to have the same opportunity I had to make investments in mainstream intangible assets like music copyrights," said Ms. Sun.

Black Swan is currently accepting inquiries from Chinese Immigrants interested in purchasing equity interest in American Music Copyrights.

All inquiries should be sent to: Bianca(at)blackswanus(dot)com