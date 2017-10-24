Sarah Wright, awardee of DBL 2017 Scholarship "Policy and advocacy of children has always been a priority of mine. With the opportunity to earn my Masters in Social Work I can further my efforts to help this underrepresented population overcome their struggles within society and make their voices heard."

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is proud to announce their 2017 Scholarship winner, Ms. Sarah Wright of La Jolla, California. The Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig scholarship is awarded to exceptional students who are committed to making a difference in their communities. Ms. Wright’s scholarship essay outlined the early childhood obstacles she overcame that in turn led her to pursue a career in social work and community advocacy. She has been awarded a $500 scholarship towards her Master’s Degree in Social Work at the University of Southern California.

During her undergraduate work at Santa Clara University, Ms. Wright majored in Psychology and Child Development. The knowledge she obtained from her time at the University, along with her experience working at the Children’s Hospital provided Ms. Wright insight into the intricate support needs of children and families. Ms. Wright has worked directly with children from a wide variety of demographics, a majority of which have been diagnosed with developmental delays or intellectual disabilities. She has worked directly with families to support and educate them regarding intellectual deficiencies in children and family support options. As president of her sorority at Santa Clara University, Ms. Wright and her sisters hosted philanthropy events and communal volunteer events, working closely with charities such as the Ronald McDonald House Charity to give back to her local community. When Ms. Wright completes her Master’s degree in Social Work at the University of Southern California, she would like to obtain an internship at the Children’s Hospital, desiring to build and improve their social work department.

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s founding partner, Thomas Dunlap, stated, “Sarah’s essay about her work struck a chord with us. In a world where most view their work as just a job, it is clear Sarah has a rare passion for her avocation, and thoughtful compassion her clients. We congratulate Sarah and remain earnest in our wishes for her continued success at the University of Southern California.” Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig strives to invest in the success of each of their clients since founding in 2001, and is dedicated to supporting hard-working students who are passionate about meeting their future career goals.

Ms. Wright stated; "I am extremely grateful to Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig for recognizing me as their scholarship winner and supporting my efforts in child welfare. Policy and advocacy of children has always been a priority of mine. With the opportunity to earn my Masters in Social Work I can further my efforts to help this underrepresented population overcome their struggles within society and make their voices heard."

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is proud to support students like Ms. Wright, whose focus is in making an impact on the world. For more information, visit http://www.dbllawyers.com.