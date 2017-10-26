Crossfuze Launches Quickfuze™ Suite for ServiceNow™ Customers

“With over 1,000 ServiceNow installations, the No. 1 Customer Satisfaction rating from ServiceNow, and our industry-leading Quickfuze Suite and integration abilities, we enable our clients to build a future-proof, ServiceNow story with unmatched speed and confidence," said CEO Chris Howard.

Crossfuze, a ServiceNow Gold Partner and a leader in optimizing cloud-based Enterprise Service Management platforms, today announced the renaming of their proven Turnkeys to the Quickfuze™ Suite. The Quickfuze Suite is comprised of over a dozen proprietary coded applications that rapidly boost the performance of the ServiceNow platform. These coded applications are being used by hundreds of clients.

The Quickfuze Suite provides customers the ability to achieve ServiceNow customization with speed and safety. When installing a Quickfuze application, clients are already 80 percent down their customization path saving weeks of time and avoiding the risk of methodology. By saving time, money and resources early on in a customization initiative, ServiceNow users can gain meaningful wins faster along their roadmap.

“ServiceNow users who focus on executing, prefer not to reinvent the wheel. They value the one-of-a-kind productivity they get from the Quickfuze Suite,” said Crossfuze CEO Chris Howard. “With over 1,000 ServiceNow installations, the No. 1 Customer Satisfaction rating from ServiceNow, and our industry-leading Quickfuze Suite and integration abilities, we enable our clients to build a future-proof, ServiceNow story with unmatched speed and confidence.”

The comprehensive Quickfuze Suite includes over 12 applications such as Incident Management, Problem Management, Change Management, Asset Management, Customer Service Management, Project Portfolio Management and Service Portal. The Quickfuze Suite speeds up installation, enhances the out-of-the-box ServiceNow offering, and adds additional features that work seamlessly with ServiceNow.

About Crossfuze

Crossfuze is a ServiceNow Gold Partner with the highest-ranking customer satisfaction score worldwide. With a global team that has completed over 1,000 implementations, Crossfuze is a proven leader in platform development and support, as well as the delivery of specialized solutions such as Customer Service Management, Project Portfolio Management, IT Asset Management and IT Service Management. Crossfuze clients can also take advantage of consulting services to develop a ServiceNow vision, business case and win-worthy roadmap. With its focused offerings and 12-plus ServiceNow platform-enhancing Quickfuze applications and integration solutions, Crossfuze is uniquely positioned to help its clients deliver long-term ServiceNow success with speed, agility and confidence. For more information: http://www.crossfuze.com, LetsTalk(at)crossfuze(dot)com.