Health & Technology Explored on Innovations Broadcast

Award winning producers of Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr., proudly announce the airing of a new episode scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, October 28, 2017 @5:00pmET on FOX Business. Check your local listings for more info.

This episode of Innovations will explore a range of topics. From advances in brain health tools, to technological breakthroughs in banking and beyond.

First, the episode will focus on the millions of adults living with significant memory concerns. Viewers will learn about Cogniciti and Baycrest, which work together to help tens of millions of adults with normal memory loss find peace-of-mind and effective coping tools. In addition, they also provide education for family caregivers to better support loved ones with dementia, and speed the development of the next generation of dementia drugs.

Next, the show will educate about A1M Pharma’s leading research and development work within preeclampsia, a disorder that affects ten million pregnant women each year. Spectators will also see how A1M Pharma’s initiatives are helping to develop diagnostic methods/treatment for pre-eclampsia, and kidney repair as a result of impaired kidney function associated with pre-eclampsia.

In addition, Innovations will showcase CelerityFinTech, a banking software and services company that assists banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions to modernize business environments. Exploring CeleritiFinTech’s suite of banking solutions, viewers will learn about its single subscription offering, which supports the customer’s end-to-end banking needs.

Finally, the show will look at PeerNova, a Silicon Valley-based Blockchain-inspired technology company. Audiences will learn how PeerNova drew on inspiration from millennial Blockchain technology and millennia-old recordkeeping practices to develop the first immutable ledger with built-in audit, event lineage, permissioned-access, scale, and other capabilities necessary to help the world’s most trusted financial institutions store, secure, and validate their data.

“From healthcare to banking, there is no sector currently untouched by technology," said Michael Devine, senior producer for the Innovations series. “As the technology landscape continues to expand, so do our limits."

