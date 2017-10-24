We look forward to continuing to provide personable dental care to patients at our new facility in Marietta. Their satisfaction and comfort is our top priority, says Dr. Patel of Marietta Dental Professionals.

Marietta Dental Professionals is a comprehensive dental practice that has closed its former office and has moved to a larger facility in Cobb County at 2551 Roswell Road, Building 100 in Marietta, GA 30062. Dr. Dipesh Patel and his staff will continue to focus on the needs and preferences of patients, from pediatric dental care to restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and emergency treatments. The new facility will center on advanced digital dentistry and technologies to provide patients with superior care that is comfortable and rewarding. A Spanish-speaking dental team will also be at the facility to accommodate the needs of every patient.

For families in Marietta and surrounding areas in East Cobb County, Marietta Dental Professionals provides high-quality dental care in an environment that is comfortable and soothing. Aside from a full menu of dentistry, specialized services at the practice include sleep apnea treatment, TMJ therapy, smile makeovers, teeth whitening, porcelain veneers and customized dentures. Modern orthodontics such as Invisalign and Invisalign Teen provide patients the advantage of achieving the straight, healthy smiles that they deserve in a discreet, comfortable way. Invisalign aligners are customized to fit precisely over a patient’s teeth and provide gentle, consistent pressure to reposition teeth.

Patients at Marietta Dental Professionals will continue to experience excellence in implant dentistry at the new facility, which allows the dental implant process to be completed in one convenient location. Dental implants remain an extraordinary solution for replacing missing teeth, and contain premium quality materials that reflect the natural characteristics of a real tooth. Whether patients need an implant restoration, placement or repair, Dr. Patel’s expertise in restorative dentistry ensures that patients obtain the beautiful smile that they deserve, with results that are comfortable and functional.

Along with industry-leading technologies such as 3D Imaging, the Intraoral Trios Scanner, soft tissue lasers and the Isolite suctioning device, Dr. Patel and the team at Marietta Dental Professionals remain committed to excellence in patient comfort and care.

About Dr. Dipesh Patel and Marietta Dental Professionals:

Dr. Dipesh Patel graduated with honors from the University of Georgia before earning his doctorate from Nova Southeastern University’s College of Dental Medicine. At Marietta Dental Professionals, Dr. Patel provides superior dental care that focuses on the patient and their comfort. With attention to detail and the latest advancements in dentistry, patients benefit from dental care that is safe, affordable and effective.

Marietta Dental Professionals provides general, restorative and cosmetic dental services for all ages, along with modern orthodontics, implant dentistry and treatments for sleep apnea and TMJ. For more information about the services offered at Marietta Dental Professionals, please visit http://www.mariettadentalpros.com or call (770)514-5055.

