Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards featuring two of Grupo Islita’ three unique hotels in Costa Rica: El Silencio Lodge & Spa in the #2 position with a score of 97.62 and Hotel Punta Islita in the #7 spot with a rating of 96.43.

“We welcome the news with gratitude, thanking our teams for making the travel experience truly memorable for our visitors. We are also grateful to our guests for taking the time to voice their heartfelt enthusiasm through Condé Nast Traveler”, commented Grupo Islita’s Managing Director, Karin Zurcher. "We now aim to establish our third hotel, island-glamping Isla Chiquita as a favorite among those who seek novel travel experiences."

Grupo Islita is a boutique Costa Rican hotel development and management enterprise. Its unique business model favors off-the-beaten path destinations, following a planet-friendly, people positive outlook that links its surrounding eco-systems and communities. The resulting synergies highlight engaging experiences that connect the traveler to the land and culture.

El Silencio Lodge & Spa is an intimate wellness retreat set in Costa Rica’s cloud forest. It offers a natural immersion experience that reflects elements of Costa Rica’s traditional rural farms and countryside homes. It is the first Central American property to be included in the Relais & Châteaux curated portfolio of extraordinary hotels and restaurants.

Hotel Punta Islita is an experience-intense destination set in a secluded beach of Costa Rica’s Guanacaste coastline. Its signature program of included activities lets travelers enjoy eco-adventures, art and cultural experiences.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” The list is published online at: http://bit.ly/CNT-TopResortsCA2017

