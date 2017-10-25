Nexus Systems Announces Strategic Partnership with ResMan

"Partnering with such a fast-growing and highly reputable company ensures that our mutual clients have access to the best technology the industry has to offer." Tom Coolidge - CEO Nexus Systems

Nexus Systems, provider of the only accounts payable (AP) solution built specifically for the real estate space, today announced its strategic integration partnership with ResMan, a fast-growing, cloud based, residential property management solution. The integration provides the multifamily property managers who use ResMan with a powerful platform for automating AP.

Tight operating margins of multifamily property management firms make cash management, accurate forecasting and efficient business processes an imperative. Fully automated AP and procure-to-pay (P2P) solutions from Nexus Systems provide controllers and AP staff with the visibility into financial data, spending, and invoice tracking that they require, while freeing property managers to focus on their number one responsibility: renting apartments and servicing leases.

“Nexus Systems is excited to offer its best-in-class AP functionality to multifamily property managers who use ResMan,” commented Nexus Systems’ Chief Executive Officer Tom Coolidge. “This integration will provide property managers with a seamless, end-to-end solution that will make AP more cost-effective, more accurate, faster, and more transparent. Partnering with such a fast-growing and highly reputable company ensures that our mutual clients have access to the best technology the industry has to offer.” Several Nexus Systems clients also use ResMan.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Nexus solutions via the ResMan platform. The NexusPayables functionality is a leading AP solution, highly valued by our customers. ResMan Essentials combined with NexusPayables is a very powerful enterprise solution. We are proud to make it available to our customers,” said Dave McKenna, CEO of ResMan.

Nexus Systems’ solutions will be offered through the ResMan Plus Innovation Network, an open community of vendors whose best-in-class features have integrated into the ResMan platform, essentially offering property managers a build-your-own, personalized solution.

Nexus Systems will showcase its AP solutions for multifamily property managers in Booth #210 at NMHC OPTECH, October 25-27, at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

About Nexus Systems

Nexus Systems provides the only accounts payable solution built specifically for real estate. Our flagship solution, NexusPayables, combines robust functionality and an intuitive user interface to increase business process efficiency, enabling accounting and finance teams to be their best. By helping companies streamline their AP process from purchase to payment, our customers gain unprecedented visibility and accuracy while automating what is traditionally a paper intensive process. Every day, real estate companies in 106 countries use NexusPayables to solve their biggest AP and P2P challenges. Learn more at http://www.nexussystems.com.

About ResMan

ResMan is a residential management software that is designed to keep pace with today’s multifamily landscape. Built on a single platform, ResMan’s residential property management software contains the tools to improve operational efficiencies and increase resident retention, while providing greater insight and visibility into financial and operational data in real time for maximum performance. http://www.myresman.com