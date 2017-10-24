SignUpGenius honored as a best place to work and fast growing company We’ve continuously focused on staying true to our company culture during SignUpGenius’ rapid growth, and being recognized as one of Charlotte’s Best Places to Work and fastest-growing companies is especially rewarding for our team."

SignUpGenius, the leading online sign up service for event and volunteer management, has again been recognized as one of the Charlotte area’s best places to work and fastest-growing private companies by the Charlotte Business Journal.

The company will learn its exact rankings during award ceremonies this fall to honor Charlotte’s Best Places to Work and Fast 50, a list of the Charlotte region’s 50 fastest-growing private companies.

“We’ve continuously focused on staying true to our company culture during SignUpGenius’ rapid growth, and being recognized as one of Charlotte’s Best Places to Work and fastest-growing companies is especially rewarding for our team,” Human Resources Administrator Dottie Bedell said. “Watching our users change the world by making it simple to organize groups is absolutely one of the best benefits of working at SignUpGenius.”

SignUpGenius was the 11th-fastest growing private company in Charlotte on last year’s Fast 50 list, which ranks companies based on a formula that takes into account revenue growth during the past three years.

More than 66 million people visited the site in 2016, creating 2.3 million sign up pages and signing up for 54.4 million items. The company has continued to grow in 2017, reaching record site traffic levels this fall with many schools, businesses, groups and nonprofits planning events and coordinating volunteers.

In July, the company announced a strategic majority investment by Providence Strategic Growth, the growth equity affiliate of Providence Equity Partners, a global private equity firm with $50 billion in assets under management.

About SignUpGenius

SignUpGenius simplifies the process of coordinating events and people by providing online sign ups for nonprofits, schools, sports, churches, families, colleges, businesses and organizations. By enabling up to 12 million unique visitors per month to sign up for tasks online, SignUpGenius has done away with the need for paper sign ups, "reply-all" emails and phone trees.