Elmspring Rush Once Again Successful in 2017

Supporting technology startups who aim to disrupt the real estate and housing industry, the elmspring accelerator recently connected 9 companies with the investor community at its 2017 Rush event. The elmspring Rush is one part of a four-month intensive program for a select group of promising startups.

David Schwartz, CEO and Co-Chairman of Waterton, one of the country’s leading investments firms in the multifamily and hospitality real estate sectors kicked off Rush by focusing on the on-going success of previous elmspring accelerator participants. “We see companies who join elmspring as startups with big ideas continue on into the marketplace, achieving success due to the foundation elmspring accelerator provided through our extensive network and mentorship opportunities,” says Schwartz. Throughout the five sessions and 31 companies that have been a part of the program over the years, 26 of them are still open for business and have raised over 21 million in capital.

SunBeam Marketing Solutions organized the event at the upscale Venue SIX10. Over 275 attendees enjoyed a night of networking, presentations by 9 elmspring participant companies, and catering by Food for Thought. Attendees included leading investors, real estate professionals, and recent elmspring alumni who have gone on to raise their own impressive sums in venture capital.

The following session participants presented at Rush:

MILLIE is a digital services platform helping lessen the frustrations encountered during the frequent moving process military families face.

Fluxee provides a virtual reality visualization that focuses on high-end, fully-immersive real estate models.

Parafin built a proprietary A.I. platform which produces building design in minutes not months for commercial real estate developers.

Property Tax Detective built a cloud-based platform for analyzing and appealing property taxes in the United States that takes only minutes to get results.

Net Zero built an advanced Learning loT Clean Tech Platform with an advanced loT Edge Computing Gateway which commoditizes energy into carbon credits.

ChartAir takes the hassle out of gathering fee information for private aviation flight planning with a digital platform that coordinates costs.

DIGIBILT automates communication and project management by taking digital control of the building process, increasing labor productivity and reducing material waste.

My Home Expert provides affordable and preventative maintenance and repair services for the home.

THE MINTE uses a building-centric model to offer hotel-style housekeeping to residential high-rises.

Executive Director Bob Gillespie applauds the innovations this year’s cohort of startups are pioneering. “We’re proud of the variety of companies we have in the 2017 cohort,” says Gillespie. “Investors share our confidence in these startups and we look forward to seeing the growth the next year will bring for each company as they move through their phases of development.”

The elmspring accelerator program provides startups with access to an exclusive network of high-level real estate connections, seed capital, premiere office space at 1871, and mentorship from industry and tech professionals. Participants leverage the resources of the elmspring network to validate, beta test, and refine their sales strategies in preparation for the crucial Rush event—an opportunity to pitch their products to serious investors and take their business to the next level.

