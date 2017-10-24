The State of Nebraska Earns 2017 OnBase Government Innovation Award

The State of Nebraska’s transformative use of WorkView to accelerate its 309 Task Force processes across numerous government agencies is exemplary. We congratulate them on earning the 2017 OnBase Government Innovation.

The State of Nebraska received Hyland’s OnBase Government Innovation Award at the 2017 CommunityLIVE conference in Las Vegas, where over 2,000 of Hyland’s customers, partners, experts and executives were in attendance. At the information management conference, three government finalists showcased the power and speed of case management functionality within OnBase by Hyland, and presented the most transformative case management solutions:



Forrest County Potawatomi Community leverages OnBase WorkView to streamline legal operations after experiencing frustrations with its legacy solution, prone to a poor user experience and slow response times. OnBase alleviated challenges by empowering employees through a user-friendly, secure platform, saving them over 900 working hours annually and reducing manual errors.

Richland County faced the daunting task of manually sending, delivering and tracking Freedom of Information requests to more than 26 departments. The county’s OnBase FOIA solution digitized and automated processes to help employees respond to requests in a timely manner and drastically improve constituent services.

State of Nebraska nominated and presented the government’s case management solution, which utilizes OnBase WorkView to streamline processes for its 309 Task Force – a team of eight employees responsible for overseeing projects related to deferred maintenance, Americans with Disabilities Act, energy conservation and fire life safety for state buildings.

The State of Nebraska was selected as the award winner, through a live voting process at the conference, for harnessing the processing power and speed of OnBase case management. Using OnBase, the 309 Task Force inputs governor-approved initiatives into WorkView to be approved by a department architect and converted into quick, customized reports for legislature.

“Routine operations of the 309 Task Force involve managing an average of 150 active projects each month, which was extremely difficult with our legacy construction management application,” said Caleb Wederquist, lead developer at the State of Nebraska. “Converting to OnBase and leveraging the WorkView solution, employees now effectively manage financials for all projects, collaborating with up to 100 state employees throughout 20 agencies smoothly and swiftly with access anytime, anywhere.”

“We commend all of our 2017 OnBase Government Innovation Award finalists for demonstrating unique solutions to more efficiently manage government content, processes and cases,” said Terri Jones, government solution marketing manager at Hyland. “The State of Nebraska’s transformative use of WorkView to accelerate its 309 Task Force processes across numerous government agencies is exemplary. We congratulate them on earning the 2017 OnBase Government Innovation Award and look forward to seeing how they will expand their solution over the coming years.”

To learn more about the innovative ways government leverage enterprise information management and cloud-based sharing, visit OnBase.com/Government.

