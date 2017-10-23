Bank Ordered Hotel & Restaurant for Sale at Auction

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own the closest hotel to Alexandria International Airport...", says Christopher Lemoine, Bonnette Auction Company.

Parc England Hotel, a full service boutique hotel in Alexandria, LA, features 48 rooms, a swimming pool, and attractive landscaping overlooking the golf course. The hotel is currently operated by a management company. Bistro on the Bayou, a restaurant facility, was originally constructed as an officer’s lounge and rebranded the Bistro offering weekly dinner services and banquet space. The only thing missing? A price tag. Bonnette Auctions Louisiana Outdoor Properties announces the hotel and restaurant will sell to the highest bidder.

Parc England Hotel boasts 29,480 total sq. ft. and Bistro on the Bayou measures 17,720 total sq. ft. The properties are located in England Air Park, formally England Air Force Base, which includes Alexandria International Airport on 4.34+/- acres. Both properties are being sold by ground lease to England Economic & Industrial Development District (the governing authority of England Park.)

The auction will be held onsite Tuesday, November 7th at 10:00 AM CDT. Buyers do not have to be present at the auction as this unique auction experience allows customers the option of bidding live or online. For more information regarding the property and the terms of the sale, visit: http://www.bonnetteauctions.com/auction/322139/bank-ordered-alexandria-la-hotel-restaurant-for-sale-at-auction-selling-to-the-highest-bidder/.

