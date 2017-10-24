Relus Cloud Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

“Relus Cloud has worked to provide creative solutions to our customers with complex Microsoft Workload requirements that do not fit into the standard template,” said Mark Metz, Chief Executive Officer at Relus Cloud. “Our team’s hard work and creative thought leadership has allowed us to achieve the

Relus Cloud, an Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announced today that it has achieved AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency status. This designation recognizes that Relus Cloud provides deep expertise to help customer’s design, migration, deployment, and management of Microsoft-based applications on AWS.

The achievement of the AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency helps differentiates Relus Cloud as an AWS APN member that provides specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success with a focus on workloads based on Microsoft Database Solutions. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Relus Cloud has worked to provide creative solutions to our customers with complex Microsoft Workload requirements that do not fit into the standard template,” said Mark Metz, Chief Executive Officer at Relus Cloud. “Our team’s hard work and creative thought leadership has allowed us to achieve the AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency status while providing agile solutions on AWS.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Relus Cloud

Relus Cloud helps customers prepare for growth, eliminate uncertainty, train their technical teams, and move faster in a cloud-first world. Our core competencies are focused on Migrations, DevOps, and Data and Analytics with an emphasis on strategy consulting, architecture and design, cloud migration, culture change, managed services, and talent delivery. For more information, visit http://www.reluscloud.com.